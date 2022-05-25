New stock of PS5 for sale, now in a bundle with Horizon: Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7

Carrefour brings out a new console pack with two of its biggest recent exclusives.

Update. More packs! If before it was FNAC, now Carrefour arrives with a pack that gives access to PlayStation 5 with Horizon II Forbidden West (Digital), two DualSense controllers, a copy of Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary and a 50 euro card to spend in PlayStation Store, ideal now that the Days of Play begins. Again the problem comes with its price, 779.90 euros.

original news: Can’t find where to buy PlayStation 5? It is being a complicated battle for many, but without further ado, we leave you the links below to buy it as soon as they are available. Remember that it is very possible that they will be sold out in a matter of minutes.

The out of stock has marked the initial measures of this new generation, both in the case of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, so to make things a little easier for you, here you will find purchase links to stores, and the estimated time of the beginning of this new booking campaign. As we do not have data on all of them, as they become known, we will update the topic instantly.

On the other hand, here you will find links to buy some of the first PlayStation 5 video games, a console that is sold in two different models: a standard one with a disc player for 499 eurosand a Digital version without a reader by 399 euros.

Where to buy PlayStation 5 in Spain

Each store has its own reservation start time, so in many cases the purchase link will only work once that set time is reached. There are stores that will open very soon, and others that will open at noon, so whatever your choice, keep that time in mind.

PlayStation 5 launch games

Now, it is of little use to have a brand new generation console, if you do not have games that accompany it. On the occasion of the event, PlayStation has also confirmed the list of ps5 launch games. High-profile titles, ranging from open-world superhero proposals like Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales, to long-awaited remakes like Demon’s Souls.

Without forgetting greats like Assassins Creed Valhalla, of course. Although there will also be fun for all audiences with Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and with the cheerful Astros Playroom that will reveal the new features of the console. Next, we show you the different confirmed launch titlesavailable to play from day one on PlayStation 5.

Astros Playroom Comes pre-installed with the console

Of course this It is not the only thing you can play on your PlayStation 5, where there will be numerous games of this generation, and some intergenerational, that can be played on the new console. Titles that we review in our list with all the games that will be upgraded for free to PS5. If you want to be aware of all the news of the console now that the new generation is approaching, do not hesitate to review our chronicle with all the announcements of the PS5 event.

More about: PlayStation 5, PS5, Sony, Video Game Stores and Games.