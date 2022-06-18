New stock of Xbox Series X: the console can now be purchased at one of the main stores

At Media Martk they have a new batch of Microsoft hardware to share with their customers.

If you don’t have an Xbox Series X yet, the excuse that I can’t find it in the store may be running out of date. The console is beginning to find stock easily in some stores, this time we are talking about Media Markt, where users can get the most powerful hardware from Microsoft without extra additions, at its recommended sale price by the Redmond technology giant.

Xbox Series X for sale in the Microsoft Store for 499.99 euros

Xbox Series X for sale at Media Markt for 499.99 euros

original news: Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are released today in stores around the world, but after a fleeting reservation campaign, the most powerful model of this new generation of consoles has been sold out in most stores. What can we expect on the day of its release? New Xbox Series X units have come to light, so if you haven’t bought it yet, here’s your chance. It is the most powerful model with 12 TFlops of graphics power and 1TB of SSD storage. You will have fewer problems to buy Xbox Series S, the cheapest model, which arrives without a reader, 4 TFlops and a 512GB SSD. Both consoles support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology. Their prices are 299 and 499 euros. Where to buy them? Below we offer you a list of stores where you can try your luck, since the consoles are flying from the warehouses.

Reserve Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in Spain

Xbox Series X Launch Games

As is evident, we can not think of any way to release a brand new console that is not with the video games that accompany it during its launch. An interesting option would be to do it with the long-awaited Assassin’s Creed Valhalla -at 3DJuegos we’ve already played it and we’ll tell you everything you need to know about it- or Yakuza Like a Dragon, which will offer us the craziest installment of the saga that we could imagine. You can get them through the following stores.

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

Thousands of games in the same ecosystem

Microsoft is very clear that no matter where you play; both consoles will feature thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One titles available from day one thanks to backwards compatibility. In addition, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate -which includes the benefits of Xbox Live Gold- offers the possibility of downloading more than 200 video games instantly for €12.99 per month.

As if that were not enough, the service also brings Cloud Gaming (Project xCloud), which allows you to enjoy up to 150 games via streaming on any Android device. You can consult the complete catalog through the following link. Next, we leave you a small sample of everything you can find in the star service of those from Redmond.

