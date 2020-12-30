New strain of corona virus found in 2-year-old girl, innocent family returned from UK

Meerut: A new strain of corona virus has been found inside a two-year-old girl in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The child’s family had returned from Britain a few days earlier. During this time, all the samples were sent to the lab where the new strain of corona virus has been confirmed in the baby. Also Read – New Covid Strain: Corona’s new strain found in a 2-year-old girl in Meerut, UP, family returned from Britain – 7th case in the country

Please tell that only the child’s parents have been found corona infected. At the same time, the entire area has been sealed due to the new strain of corona in the girl and the administration is constantly monitoring and testing. Let us know that in the past, new corona strains have been found in 6 people in the country. Of these, 3 were found in tests conducted in labs in Bangalore, 2 in Hyderabad and one in Pune. Also Read – Rajasthan News: Corona’s new strain raises concern, health department is unable to trace 17 people from UK

According to the information, between November 25 and December 23, about 33 thousand people have come to India from Britain and they have reached their homes after landing at different airports. So far 114 of these people have been found corona infected. Their genomes have been sent to 10 different laboratories in India for sequencing. Also Read – Viral: A dozen couples kissed inside the metro to protest against Corona restrictions

Please tell that with the introduction of the new strain of Corona, the Government of India has stopped air travel from Europe and Middle East. Explain that new strains of Corona have been found in many countries like Denmark, UK, Netherlands, Sweden, France, Italy, Australia, Spain, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Japan, Lebanon, Europe.