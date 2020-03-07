New Streaming Service Reviving Two MTV Shows, Will Launch With 50 Original Shows

Get ready individuals, another streaming supplier is coming our means. Quibi is a platform looking for to stand out from the already crowded field of streaming providers and merchandise by the use of specializing in short-form films for the mobile instrument.

The app is about to launch with 50 distinctive displays on April 5. Two of the displays, Punk’d and Singled Out, happen to be revived MTV assortment. Chance The Rapper will host Punk’d, and from the trailer, Megan Thee Stallion will be among the celebrities pranked. Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster will host Singled Out and hyperlink singles to a “pool of quite a few singles by way of social media.”

There may be reasonably a few celebrities who can have their very personal “bite-sized” displays, along with Jennifer Lopez who’s website hosting a charity-esque assortment, Chrissy Teigen who’s doing her private sort out “Judge Judy,” and Idris Elba whose show was most probably pitched as, “A scorching man in scorching automobiles.”

Proceed Finding out at GameSpot

