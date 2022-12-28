New studies confirm that mRNA vaccine boosters prolong protection against COVID-19

The reinforcements against COVID are necessary because over time the high protection provided by the primary dose scheme is declining / (REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne / File)

From the moment they began to be applied in the world, at the end of 2020, the vaccines against him COVID allowed to reduce the number of people who developed serious pictures when they acquired the infection, as well as deaths. Since then, 66% of the world population has received the primary dose regimen. But over time, access to booster doses is needed to extend the high protection against coronavirus.

A new study, conducted in the United States, provided further evidence of the benefits of applying a reinforcement o booster sooner. The research was conducted by scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, USA.

Their findings shed light on how these doses of the messenger RNA vaccines – which were developed by the companies Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna – impact the durability of the immune system’s antibodies against the coronavirus. In addition, they showed that applying booster doses increases the duration of antibodies in all recipients, even in people who have recovered from the infection.

The need to apply reinforcements became evident as the experts analyzed the immune response months after the application of the initial vaccination schemes / REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

“These results are consistent with other recent reports and indicate that booster doses increase the durability of vaccine-induced antibodiessaid lead investigator Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, of UVA Health’s Division of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology.

Wilson and his colleagues analyzed post-booster antibody levels in 117 university employee volunteers. They compared those results with levels seen in 228 participants after receiving their primary regimen.

Antibody levels between one week and 31 days after the primary and boost series were similar, but the boosted antibodies were sustained longer regardless of whether or not the person had had COVID.

“Our initial idea was that the boosters would produce higher antibody levels than the primary series of vaccines, but this was not the case,” said researcher Samuel Ailsworth, first author of a new scientific paper describing the results. “Instead, we found that the boost produced longer-lasting antibodies,” he noted. The study was published in the journal Annals of Allergy Asthma & Immunology.

A study on the benefits of boosters was conducted in the United States by Jeffrey Wilson of UVA Health’s in the United States and colleagues (UVA Health)

Antibody levels naturally decline over time after infection or vaccination, but higher levels are thought to be more protective. Thus, longer-lasting antibodies would be expected to provide more sustained immunity against severe COVID.

The researchers found that the antibodies generated by the Moderna booster were more durable than those generated by the Pfizer/BioNTech booster. Moderna’s antibody levels exceeded those of Pfizer/BioNTech up to five months, at the end of the study period.

Although the results were statistically significant, Dr. Wilson noted that both mRNA vaccine boosters provide improved and fairly similar levels of protection against COVID in recently published large epidemiological studies.

As the frequency of COVID-19 infections in the community was relatively high when boosters were administered, the authors also studied the effect of COVID-19 infection on antibody levels. The results suggest that “the increased durability of antibodies observed after booster vaccination is not explained by hybrid immunity,” the researchers reported in their paper.

Although the antibodies generated by Moderna’s booster dose are more durable than those generated by Pfizer/BioNTech, experts affirm that both are effective / (REUTERS)

The new results are the latest obtained by Wilson’s team in monitoring the antibody response to COVID vaccines over time. Previously, the researchers found that after the primary regimen, antibodies generated by the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine rose more slowly and fell more rapidly than those generated by the Moderna vaccine.

That study also found that older recipients of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine generated fewer antibodies than younger ones, but this was not the case with the Moderna vaccine, where age did not appear to be a determining factor.

In the latest results, the younger recipients initially generated more antibodies than the older ones, but this difference disappeared over time.

To carry out the research, funds were received from different North American institutions / (REUTERS / Emily Elconin / File)

Wilson stressed that his study adds to the body of evidence that booster doses are important to protect the community against COVID. “Although only about half of the US population eligible for a booster dose has received one, it is becoming increasingly clear that booster doses enhance the protection conferred by the schedule series mRNA vaccines. primary by themselves,” he said.

The research team also included Samuel M. Ailsworth, Behnam Keshavarz, Nathan E. Richards, Lisa J. Workman, Deborah D. Murphy, Michael R. Nelson, Thomas AE Platts-Mills, and Wilson. The researchers declared that they had no economic interest in the work.

The research was funded by the UVA Manning COVID-19 Research Fund, an American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Developmental Faculty Award, and a grant from the National Institutes of Health.

