New Study Finds Leonardo DiCaprio The Actor With The Biggest Carbon Footprint From Filming

Second on the record is Christian Bale for an additional Christopher Nolan movie, 2012’s The Darkish Knight Rises, the place the Batman actor reportedly contributed to 4.7 metric tons of emissions. Contemplating the upcoming Tenet went for a whopping six on-site places through the filming of the big-budget mission, its star John David Washington would possibly as nicely be on the record too. Nolan filmed the film in Estonia, Italy, India, Denmark, Norway and England. Oh, and he blew up an actual 747 aircraft for one in every of Tenet’s huge set items.