New Tales from the Borderlands is more than meets the eye: extended gameplay and 6 key details

New Tales from the Borderlands is just around the corner, and although you think you know exactly what we’re talking about by analyzing the name of the game, in reality Gearbox has shown with its first gameplay material that they have more than one and two surprises tucked up your sleeve. This is all we have learned from the (so far) very promising new adventure in the borderlands.

As its name suggests, New Tales from the Borderlands is not a sequel, nor is it a prequel; it’s its own thing, so to speak. This is true at the narrative level (does not follow the story of Rhysbut a completely different one) but also from a design perspective: this game is a “made in“Gearbox, with all that that implies, even if behind the scenes it has the support of some key developers at Telltale to keep this line of spin-offs cohesive. The thing is, recently, I had the chance to meet with some from its makers to learn more about the title, with a special focus on its gameplay—and discover some of the things you might have seen in motion during PAX West.

But first of all, a little refresher for those who have been left behind: New Tales from the Borderlands was formally announced, after a few months of leaks, during the Opening Night Live 2022 show. It is a standalone episode, we said above, with a generous staff of debuting characters in the franchise and many of the elements that made Telltale’s original so beloved (86% average rating on Metacritic). It’s scheduled to hit PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XONE, and Switch on October 21.

Now that we’ve had a chance to see it in motion, it’s our best time to learn more directly from its authors (and maybe clear up a few questions along the way). Personally, I found the game quite endearing: super emotional characters, with original designs and personalities little explored in video games; plus a bit of everything that makes the Borderlands universe interesting, from the deadly Eridians to the wars of mega-corporations vying for control of entire planets. And all this, sprinkled with a quite own sense of humor. No revolution in that regard, but all pretty solid. It looks good, I think.

The protagonists of New Tales from the Borderlands

In New Tales from the Borderlands there is not a single protagonist, but a trio of louts no future: the charming, funny and feisty Fran Miscowicz (last name suspiciously similar to BJ Blazkowicz) who ran a frozen yogurt restaurant; streetwise Octavio Wallace Dahr, a nobody with delusions of grandeur; and her sister Anuradha, the scientist who wants to change the world for the better. No idea how it ends, but that in Borderlands seems totally impossible. We’ll also see a return to Rhys Strongfork, who used to star in the original Telltale Games game, but this time he plays more of a supporting role—oh, and he keeps his mustache, by the way; something that had also been discussed in BL3.

How about we expand on these keys with some additional details captured in the interview?

The idea of ​​opening a frozen yogurt restaurant had already appeared in Borderlands 3



Some heroes of the past return in the form of plate figure

Narrative, yes, but it’s still Gearbox

We’re used to Gearbox understanding BL as an action game where we dispatch countless bandits, psychos, and aliens with our brand new legendary machine gun that fires 1×3 Torgue missiles every 0.6 seconds. New Tales from the Borderlands is not that: it is much more similar to The Wolf Among Us because it maintains the touch of Telltale – and in fact, according to producer Frédéric Scheubel, several developers from that studio’s narrative team were still involved. Now, the question is rather what the hand of each of the groups involved in the project is noticeable, and personally I would say that it is in their tone and their type of inside jokes.

Remember the talking turret from the Borderlands 3 trailer? It’s back!



Gunfights do exist in NTFTBL, but only in cutscenes.

visually refreshing

One of the things that most caught my attention during the presentation of the gameplay was the more than palpable jump in the fidelity of the characters: their gestures and faces are much more believable and expressive than in the past, which makes a lot of sense when you consider that even cel-shading aesthetics evolve in tandem with technology. Its managers attribute the change to the idea that it is a more cinematic and leisurely game, so we have a lot of space to look at the behavior of the characters: a process, they explain, that was carried out in association with a capture studio of movement in Vancouver reinforced by subsequent manual animations to hit exactly the artistic intentions of the writers. We’ve seen that tactic in many other games before, but it’s great to see a franchise that had been a bit behind in that regard jump on the bandwagon.

Where is the game set?

Producer James López told me in an interview that New Tales from the Borderlands takes place in the planet Promethea, approximately one year after the events of the Borderlands 3 campaign. In fact, we will see how society is recovering and returning to “normal” (if such a thing can exist in the Gearbox universe) after the last great adventure of the Vault Hunters. However, it seems that this time it will be the weapons manufacturer Tediore who will kick off the story.

It’s the first time we see Tediore’s soldiers in their signature armor.



In addition to the human military, the Eridians will also cross our path

You change the plot without knowing it

It’s no secret that there is a custom among narrative games: marking the exact moment in the user interface when you made a decision that influences the development of the plot. Take the butterfly from Life is Strange, for example; only that from GBX they have made the decision to do without this mechanic 100%—you have some power over how the adventure progresses, but you don’t know when you’ve changed the course of events. It’s an interesting way of doing things, with its pros and cons.

You need 5+ game completions to see all it has to offer, authors say



There are “thousands” of sequences conditioned by your decisions

QTE for all tastes

New Tales from the Borderlands is much closer to what we would call an “interactive movie” than anything else. But does that mean there is no action? Well not exactly, because we often have to react quickly with QTE sequences. Its managers assure, on the other hand, that since the accessibility menu these events can be fully customized so that both those who want a little extra difficulty and those who prefer to take it easy can have what they are looking for.