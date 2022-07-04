New teammates for Messi? PSG’s market goals and Neymar’s unexpected attitude

The president of the club, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, together with Jorge Campos, remain in charge of the squad’s assembly (Photo: EFE)

In France they already call it a revolution. The Paris Saint-Germain accommodate their rows to go out to the courts from next August 6 with the goal of winning all the tournaments ahead. The renovation of Kylian Mbappe It marked a before and after in the history of the club with great changes in the management part together with a facelift of the professional squad: the arrival of Vitinha in exchange for 40 million euros does not seem to be the only incorporation that the champion of the Ligue 1 have in mind.

The name that sounds louder every time is that of Milan Skriniar. The defender has already agreed to his contract with PSG and is now waiting for the clubs to close a figure for his transfer from Inter. According to Le Parisien, the Italian team would claim between 60 and 70 million euros for letting the defender go who has experience defending both in line with four and three centre-backs. Paris will have four high-level footballers if their physique does not torment them: marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe y Sergio Ramos.

Meanwhile, out of the corner of his eye, the name of Renato Sanches to reinforce the midfield. However, Olivier Létang, president of Lille, admitted at a press conference that for now there are no negotiations for the talented midfielder: “There are players who can leave, others who can’t. Renato is one of the boys who has one year left on his contract, he was going to go to FC Barcelona last summer before injuring his menisci. Today we have no contact with Paris Saint-Germain. We have seen many rumors of offers… We have not received any”.

The central defender has already agreed to his contract and is waiting for the negotiation between the clubs (Photo: Reuters)

In the meantime, Neymar renewed his contract for another year. Several important French media confirmed that the Brazilian star is now tied to the Parisian club until 2027 because of a clause that he could only activate and regardless of the decisions of the leaders. It appeared in the contract when he signed his stay for three years in 2021. Therefore, among the rumors of a possible exit in the current market, he is now linked to the French champion for the next five seasons.

We will have to see what consequences this will have for the future knowing that he did not ask to leave at the moment, but the reality is that he no longer feels so comfortable at PSG. The Ligue champion is determined to curtail several of the freedoms of recent times and maintains permanent contact with the number 10 entourage since the Chelseavia former Parisian coach Thomas Tuchelstay tuned.

