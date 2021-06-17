New teaser and new poster for Big name Trek: Picard, confirming the principle theme of its 2d season

Stark Trek lovers are celebrating: Captain Picard’s Day, a highly regarded vacation amongst lovers of the franchise. To rejoice, Paramount + has launched a brand new teaser for Season 2 of Big name Trek: Picard, revealing the theme track for that season: Time has damaged … Once more.

The brand new teaser, which is set a minute lengthy, options more than a few photographs from Picard’s 2d season. Ascertain leaks that prompt the brand new season could be about time commute, with Picard vowing to avoid wasting the longer term. Moreover, different main points from the teaser have led lovers to marvel what’s going on.

We will be able to save the longer term.

Move #StarTrekPicard solely on @ParamountPlus in 2022. https://t.co/cLGDtRoEig percent.twitter.com/EcHVt8b8Sg — Big name Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) June 16, 2021

As well as, it’s been revealed a brand new poster that includes town of Los Angeles, even though it kind of feels that it’s acclimated this present day. We remind you that it isn’t the primary time we see this: Within the episode of Big name Trek: Voyager “Long run’s Finish”, Captain Janeway travels to Los Angeles circa 1996. Possibly the 2 episodes are attached?

As for what we all know: Previous, we discovered that Q would go back, and John de Lancie showed that he would reprise his position because the mischievous dimensional being. Different returning actors for season two are Alison Tablet (Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Soji Asha), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Santiago Cabrera (Chris Rios), Jeri Ryan (Seven of 9) , Orla Brady (Laris) and Brent Spiner (Information).

Season 2 of Big name Trek: Picard will premiere in 2022 on Paramount +.