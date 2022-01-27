New teaser for the brand new Recent Prince of Bel-Air, after all appearing the battle that began all of it

We already knew that Bel-Air, a “imaginative and prescient reimagined” from the preferred ’90s sitcom, The Recent Prince of Bel-Air, is coming to the USA subsequent month. Now Peacock has shared some other teaser for the approaching sequence., together with a scene that kicks off its occasions.

The 45-second clip starts with Jabari Banks’ persona Will as we get a glimpse of the battle that compelled his mom to transport her son from Philadelphia to reside in Bel-Air. It’s kind of of historical past that enthusiasts of the Recent Prince of Bel-Air know all too neatly: Within the intro to the ’90s sitcom, Will Smith’s persona raps about how he ended up dwelling there, coming into a battle after taking part in basketball.

However the upcoming reboot is taking a extra dramatic manner and appearing the battle that began all of it. As proven via the reputable trailer launched previous this month, it additionally reinforces that The impending reboot will likely be much less of a sitcom and extra of a dramatic game impressed via the unique ’90s sequence..

There may be nonetheless no free up date for the reboot of The Recent Prince of Bel-Air in our territory, however it is going to be broadcast in the USA in February.