New Tenet Trailer, David Ayer’s Suicide Squad And Space Force Reviews

Which is sweet, although, as a result of there was really loads of floor to cowl. Christopher Nolan dropped the total Tenet trailer, and hosts debate whether or not the film will open in theaters on July 17 (as promised). Jake, Kevin, Sean and Gabe reveal the film that can develop into ReelBlend’s second audio commentary observe. And they dig into the brand new push to #ReleaseTheAyerCut. Yep, that’s a factor now.