New testimonies in the trial of Emiliano Sala complicate the main defendant

Emiliano Sala died in January 2019 and the news shocked the sports world (AFP)

The trial for the death of Emiliano Sala that takes place in Wales has had new testimony that helps to understand what happened on January 21, 2019, when the plane piloted by David Ibbotson in which he was traveling Emiliano Sala it crashed in the English Channel causing the death of both. The new statements further complicate the accused of organizing the flight, the British pilot David Henderson, who has already pleaded guilty to one of the two charges against him: “Attempting to discharge a passenger without permission.”

The speaker on Wednesday was Fay Keely, director of Cool Flourish Ltd, the company that owns the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft. It was that company that put Henderson as the operator of the aircraft since 2015, whose functions, as made clear in the trial, were those of vehicle maintenance and the selection of pilots, among others.

As reported by the site Gales On Line, Keely testified to the jury that on July 6, 2018 (six months before the tragic flight) he sent an email to Henderson informing him that Ibbotson should not fly the plane again., after the company received fines issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for infractions that he had committed.

Dave Henderson, the pilot accused in the death of Emiliano Sala

Emails were provided as proof of the date that Fay Keely wrote Henderson: “As there are now two incidents involving David Ibbotson, both detained by the CAA, I think it would be better if he were not asked to re-pilot the Malibu. I appreciate that this limits the pilots available, but does not give me much confidence in his care of the aircraft”.

As if this was not enough, the woman revealed that the following month she asked Henderson to take her sister on a flight, but he put Ibbotson in charge without her permission: “Later in the year, in August, he tried to contact me while I was on vacation. He was planning to take my sister on a trip and was going to pilot it himself. I found out after the event that he was unavailable and had asked David Ibbotson to fly in his place. He allowed that to happen without my permission”.

With these testimonies, it is clear that the position Cool Flourish Ltd, owner of the Pipper Malibu, is to differentiate itself from Handerson, 67, and hold him responsible for putting Ibbotson in charge of Emiliano Sala’s flight. Same position as the prosecution, which on Tuesday pointed to the accused of having acted for money when he organized the footballer’s trip.

The unpublished photograph of the Piper Malibu plane that crashed in the English Channel

The defendant has already pleaded guilty to one of the two charges against him: “attempting to discharge a passenger without permission”, before the start of his trial in Cardiff. In the last hours, the prosecutor Martin Goudie explained to the court that “Henderson, as operator organized two flights ”, one for the January 19, Cardiff In Nantes for the Argentine player to go to France to collect his belongings and say goodbye to his teammates, and another one back two days later to join his first training session for Wales. “He organized them because he was financially interested”, He stressed.

In the dark of night and in difficult weather conditions, the private plane, aa Piper PA-46 Malibu, that was taking the 28-year-old forward to his new destination, following a transfer that was set in 17 million euros ($ 20.4 million), fell into the waters of the English Channel on January 21, 2019. The body of Living room was found in the casing of the apparatus more than two weeks later, 67 meters deepwhile the pilot, Ibbotson it was never located.

The prosecutor explained that it was Henderson, 67, who had to pilot the plane that was carrying Living room, but he was not available so he arranged everything for Ibbotson to replace him. “Ibbotson did not have a commercial pilot license, his aircraft type rating N264DB it had expired in November 2018 and was not competent to fly in the weather conditions Henderson knew the flights would encounter, ”he added.

Ibbotson sailed at night, with difficult weather and no license to fly that type of aircraft. It carried a speed of 435 km / h when it fell into the water, according to the British Bureau of Air Accident Investigations AAIB, which ruled out any chance of survival. The remains of Emiliano Sala were repatriated to Argentina on February 2019, when relatives, friends, neighbors of Progreso, envoys from Nantes, Bordeaux and Cardiff fired the footballer on a day that was marked by deep collective pain. At the same time, several tributes were held in France after the announcement of his death.

KEEP READING:

Shocking revelations in the trial for the Emiliano Sala Case: “Don’t say a word to anyone”