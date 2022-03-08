New The Strolling Lifeless collection set in New York formally introduced: that is Isle of the Lifeless

The AMC chain is getting ready a brand new spin-off of The Strolling Lifeless, this time set in New York Town. It is going to be launched subsequent yr and can megastar the characters from the unique collection, Negan and Maggie, as they try zombies within the Large Apple.

Entitled Isle of the Lifeless, the brand new collection will believe a long island”way back bring to a halt from the mainland“which is stuffed with residing and useless alike. The primary season will include six episodes that may premiere on AMC and AMC+ in the US. No main points haven’t begun been given about its premiere in different territories reminiscent of Spain.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will reprise their roles as Maggie and Negan, whilst The Strolling Lifeless author and co-executive manufacturer Eli Jorné will direct the collection. As a part of the announcement, AMC has launched a poster that includes an ominous door that reads “Don’t open. useless inside of“with the acquainted New York skyline within the background.

The primary poster of Isle of the Lifeless, the brand new spin-off of The Strolling Lifeless set in 2023.

“I am overjoyed that Negan and Maggie’s adventure continues.Morgan mentioned in a remark.It is been reasonably a adventure strolling along Negan, I am past excited to proceed his adventure in New York Town with Lauren. Walkers in an city surroundings have all the time been this sort of cool symbol, however 5th Road, the Empire State Development, the Statue of Liberty? The most productive town on the earth? The backdrop is fantastic, however it is the tale that Eli Jorné ready that is even higher. Fasten seat belts, Isle of the Lifeless va a reinventar el universo de The Strolling Lifeless. An enormous thanks to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple and AMC for having us again for extra…we simply cannot wait.”

Isle of the Lifeless will sign up for The Strolling Lifeless, which is lately airing the second one a part of its ultimate season. Different spin offs come with los angeles precuela Concern the Strolling Lifeless, The Strolling Lifeless: International Past, y los angeles serie antológica Stories of the Strolling Lifeless.

Isle of the Lifeless might be launched someday in 2023.