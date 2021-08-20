New ‘Threat!’ Host Mike Richards Resigns

(NEXSTAR) – Mike Richards has stepped down as the brand new host of ‘Jeopardy!’ simply 9 days after he was once selected to be triumphant Alex Trebek.



The transfer comes later controversy over sexist feedback he made on his podcast following a document from The Ringer.

Manufacturer Sony Footage Tv introduced that the debatable presenter can be stepping down from the function and launched a commentary from Richards on Friday:

Sony Footage Tv additionally mentioned that Richards would stay the display’s govt manufacturer. consistent with Variation.

“Mike has been with us for the previous two years and has owned the ‘Jeopardy!’ led. crew via probably the most difficult time the display has ever noticed. We are hoping he’s going to proceed to try this as an EP with professionalism and admire,” Sony mentioned.

Richards’ resume comprises web hosting “The Pyramid” and “Good looks and the Geek,” in addition to serving as govt manufacturer of “The Value Is Proper” and “Let’s Make a Deal.”

His roster was once noticed as divisive from the beginning after the display started a huge seek that incorporated actors, sports activities figures, newshounds and celebrities.

Pronouncing that Richards was once the brand new host, Ravi Ahuja, chairman of World Tv Studios and Company Construction for Sony Footage, mentioned: “We’ve got taken this determination extremely significantly. the roster of presenters for the display – rightly so, as it’s ‘Jeopardy!’ and we apply the incomparable Alex Trebek.”

Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” greater than 36 years sooner than his loss of life in November at age 80 after a two-year struggle with pancreatic most cancers.

Sony Footage Tv additionally introduced that actress Mayim Bialik will host primetime and spin-off specials from the display, together with the approaching “Jeopardy! Nationwide School Championship.”

The Related Press contributed to this document.

