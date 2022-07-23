New trailer for Black Adam, that includes a bunch of Justice Society characters

Black Adam has proven a brand new trailer at San Diego Comedian-Con 2022, through which we will see the brand new DCEU antihero dealing with Atom Smasher, Physician Destiny, Hawkman and Cyclone from the Justice Society.

The trailer used to be published at DC’s panel at San Diego Comedian-Con following a grand front from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in complete Black Adam dress. Johnson briefly modified out of dress and returned to the degree pronouncing, “I heard that Black Adam used to be right here, how cool!“.

Right here you’ll be able to see the overall trailer:

Johnson additionally shared a couple of phrases about why this adventure to develop into Black Adam used to be so particular for him.

“It is been a protracted adventure, fueled by way of interest, dedication and gritJohnson mentioned.It is been simply over 10 years. I’ve been operating with [el director Jaume Collet-Serra] about 5 years and that’s the reason when he joined this. The adventure has been unbelievable. I really like coming to Comedian-Con. Being right here in Corridor H representing a DC anti-hero is a dream come true. The dream, having been within the trade for years, used to be to convey films right here and hope they prefer them, however it is a dream come true.“.

Black Adam options the DC anti-hero in are living motion, and Johnson has teased that it is the get started of a sequence of film appearances. We will most likely see Adam pass paths with Shazam sooner or later, however Johnson additionally desires to battle Superman. To do that, the actor desires to triumph over the body of the unique persona from the comics.

On the DC Comedian Con panel we had been additionally ready to peer the primary legitimate trailer for Shazam: Fury of the Gods.