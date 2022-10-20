New trailer for Final Fantasy XVI, shedding more light on history, realms, and the role of crystals

Has arrived a new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI which sheds more light on a world that, in a way, resembles an even more fantastical version of Ivalice, the realm made popular by Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy XII.

As revealed in the new trailer, the land of Valisthea is evidently dying while its crystals slowly fade. A voice-over says: “The darkness spreads as the day gives way to twilight, the mother’s flame is only a flicker now. We cannot live without the blessing of the crystals.”

Crystals are a famous part of Final Fantasy history dating back to the original game. Although they have not been in all the Final Fantasy games, they are usually included as a more nostalgic element of the saga. Its inclusion in Final Fantasy XVI suggests that Square Enix is intended to focus on the franchise’s iconic imagery despite the differences, such as action-oriented combat.

The trailer continues to highlight the various kingdoms, each with its own theme: The Grand Duchy of Rosaria, “a bastion of tradition”; the Holy Empire of Sanbreque, “where ambition is divine”; the Dhalmekian Republic, “where fortune changes with the desert sands”; The Iron Kingdom, “forged in faith and fear”; and the Kingdom of Waloed, “indomitable in its isolation”.

As Square Enix already revealed, each realm has its own summon, or “Eikon”. Rosaria’s Eikon is Phoenix, while the Eikons of several of the other realms have yet to be revealed. The trailer hints at a great war between the various kingdoms, fighting to “reclaim the fading light” of the crystals.

Both Clive and Joshua appear in the trailer, where Joshua summons the Phoenix again, and Clive explores something called “the Dead Lands” with other members of the group. As in the previous trailer, the Eikons play an important role. Aside from Ifrit, a mysterious tapestry with a multitude of summons is glimpsed at the end of the trailer, which should give Final Fantasy fans an idea of ​​what to expect in the future.

First revealed in 2020Final Fantasy XVI is the latest installment in the long saga spanning dozens of main games and spin-offs. Unlike the more recent installments, which have a somewhat futuristic bent, Final Fantasy XVI is more medieval. The production is carried out by Naoki Yoshida, who has achieved great success as the director of Final Fantasy XIV.

IGN interviewed Yoshida about Final Fantasy XVI in June, where he revealed new details about the Eikons, the members of the group, and why it won’t be a “Final Fantasy theme park.” We also learned that the pup in the original trailer has a name, and that it won’t be open world.

Final Fantasy XVI is currently in development for PlayStation 5 as a timed exclusive. It is also expected to come out on PC, but Square Enix has yet to confirm its official release. Its launch is scheduled for the summer of 2023.