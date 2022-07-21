New trailer for Recreation of Thrones: The Area of the Dragon, targeted at the war of the queens

The premiere of The Area of the Dragon is coming near like a dragon within the sky, and a brand new trailer revealed makes a speciality of motion, drama and the tough selection of an inheritor to the Iron Throne. The Targaryens are in energy, no less than for now, and the trailer displays the start of the tip.

The HBO collection is ready 200 years earlier than the occasions of Recreation of Thrones and can practice the Area of Targaryens earlier than their impressive fall and next Targaryen civil battle, often referred to as the Dance with Dragons.

Right here you might have the brand new legitimate trailer with Spanish subtitles:

The Area of the Dragon, which is in response to Fireplace and Blood by means of George RR Martin, is not going to practice the extra linear construction of Recreation of Thrones, however quite will soar in time. This non-linearity signifies that the forged might be portrayed at other ages, which we will see within the trailer with their feminine leads. The trailer, in fact, additionally provides us a glimpse of his dragons.

The Area of the Dragon might be at San Diego Comedian-Con this Saturday. The panel will function a lot of the forged, in addition to co-creators George RR Martin and Ryan Condal and co-director Miguel Sapochnik.

Make sure that to try the entirety you wish to have to grasp concerning the prequel to stand up to hurry earlier than it airs August 22 on HBO Max. Right here we inform you how The Area of the Dragon will function the spine for different conceivable Recreation of Thrones collection.