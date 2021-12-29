New trailer for the Batman: revenge equals justice for the bat and the cat

The brand new trailer for The Batman has been formally launched via Warner Bros. and presentations extra of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne (and Batman), Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle (and Catwoman) and Paul Dano’s Edward Nashton (The Riddler).

The trailer is titled “The Bat and the Cat” (The bat and the cat), and within the legit account of Warner Bros. Photos is accompanied via a message: “Revenge equals justice for the bat and the cat. “

The trailer starts with Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) chatting with Bella Reál (Jayme Lawson). The mayoral candidate accuses Bruce of no longer doing sufficient for town regardless of his wealth and affect. As she speaks, scenes of him as Batman doing precisely what he calls for are interspersed.

We additionally see Enigma, who left a sinister message for Batman or even takes the time to video chat with him. We will see how Selina Kyle owns a host of cute stray cats, and he or she tells Batman that “if we do not stand up, no person will … The bat and the cat, it sounds just right “. The trailer additionally finds that their dating isn’t the friendliest, as the 2 business blows more than one occasions all over the brand new photos.

Together with the trailer, we even have a brand new have a look at the cut up quilt of Empire mag, wherein Batman and Catwoman seem.

Justice with a vengeance. Take a look at the brand new cut up quilt artwork for The Batman that includes Batman and Catwoman as debuted as a part of the collector’s version of @EmpireMagazine – on newsstands now. #TheBatman percent.twitter.com/BHEaCgwttU — The Batman (@TheBatman) December 27, 2021

The Batman will hit theaters solely on March 4, 2022, and it is simply one in all DC’s giant releases for the brand new yr. These days now we have additionally identified the discharge date of the movie on HBO Max, which is able to arrive 45 days after its liberate in theaters.