New trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, which is principally a visible comparability with the unique movies. Can we relive their moments?

The newest trailer for The Matrix Resurrections is made up of a large number of pictures from the unique motion pictures in comparison to equivalent pictures from the following film., which makes it principally like a comparability video. You’ll be able to see it underneath, in the course of the legitimate Twitter of the movie the place it’s been proven.

The brand new trailer, one minute lengthy, shows quite a lot of iconic pictures from the unique trilogysuch because the providing of the pink and blue tablets, the taking pictures within the foyer, Neo’s awakening in the true global, the fights with Agent Smith, and the soar at the roof. Those moments are interspersed with the ones of The Matrix Resurrections, which reproduce the ones outdated scenes to the purpose of being nearly a remake. This comparability between the outdated and the brand new provides us clues as to what the movie is ready. Can we relive moments from the unique motion pictures in Neo’s new tale?

Trinity’s voice accompanies the pictures announcing: “The deja-vu is in most cases a glitch within the Matrix, it occurs once they alternate one thing“That is, in fact, a line from the unique 1999 movie, but additionally means that we might be seeing the repetition of outdated occasions after a metamorphosis within the Matrix, and the domino impact that it produces.

“Why use outdated code to be told one thing new?“says any other voice, once more reinforcing the concept that we’re reviewing earlier occasions to transport the tale ahead. On the other hand, that is briefly following.”Perhaps this isn’t the tale we predict it’s“, which highlights that it’s not a easy repetition of the unique occasions.

