New trailer for They knock on the door, the next film by M. Night Shyamalan after surprising us with Time

If you were left wanting more M. Night Shyamalan after his latest film, Time, it won’t be too long before we can enjoy his next work at the cinemathey knock on the door. And to prepare ourselves properly we can already see his new trailer in Spanish.

Universal Pictures has already shared the second official trailer of Knock on the door in Spanish, which you can see below. In it, we can see the entire main cast spending a vacation in a cabin away from everything and everyone… but soon things start to go wrong when someone unknown shows up.

A knock on the door will arrive in theaters in Spain next February 3rd. The story is based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay. The M. Night Shyamalan-directed film stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint.

The trailer makes the tone of Knocking at the door very clear, but considering the history of the M. Night Shyamalan film, we can conclude that it is very difficult to draw conclusions solely from what we have seen in these official previews.

The filmmaker’s last film was Tiempo, released last year, with a very curious premise: a beach where time seems to move much faster than in the rest of the world. Here you can read our review of Time, and we recommend you take a look at other films by the director such as The Sixth Sense or Multiple.