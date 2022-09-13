New train between Miami and Orlando: what it will be like and from when you can use it

A new fast train, built and operated by the Brightline company, will start service in March 2023. (David Heischrek / DHPA.com)

The Magic City and the great node of amusement parks will be closer than ever. The fast train that already runs between Miami y West Palm Beach has entered an extension phase and will soon reach the airport area of Orlando. Also in the plans of the Brightline company, in charge of building and managing this transport line, an extension to Tampaon the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

Today the train has stops in Miami-Dade counties (Miami Central), Broward (Fort Lauderdale) y Palm Beach (West Palm Beach). On the new route to Orlando Three other stations will be included: Port Miami, Aventura y mouth rat. The service will start operating in March 2023.

According to the company, the train will be able to reach a speed of 200 kilometers per hour, which would make the day possible in just three hours. For the benefit of travelers, it will have several frequencies per day. Although the prices have not yet been set, it is known that two rates will be offered: the Smart, which will be the cheapest, and the Premium, with some additional comforts.

The current Brightline train route in Florida will run from Miami to Orlando. (bright line)

Important for your vacation

It is possible to access the train from the Miami International Airport using the Metro Rail, a local rail transport with a stop at the airport itself, near the car rental terminal. If you start your trip from another part of the city, the same Metro Rail and several public transport routes can also connect you.

In Orlando, according to the original plan, Brightline will go all the way to the airport. It is planned to extend the route also to the area of ​​the parks of Universal Studio. At the moment, as reported by infobae last June, there are no plans to take it to the parks of Disney.

The train offers amenities to passengers to make their trip more enjoyable. (bright line)

The trains offer spacious seats, free internet access via wifi and plenty of power outlets. In addition, you can buy snacks, soft drinks, and alcoholic beverages, both on the train and at the stations. Premium seats come with free food and drinks, priority boarding and access to an exclusive lounge at each rail station. For travelers aware of the ecological impact of transport, the fleet uses carbon neutral biodiesel.

How long will the trip take?

Soon, traveling from Miami to Orlando will take just three hours.

Driving from Miami to Orlando without traffic takes three and a half hours, but the roads and highways between the two cities are among the busiest in the country: making the trip in that time is practically a dream. Brightline promises to cut it down to just three hours. Not only can you forget about the traffic, but you can also enjoy the landscape of meadows, swamps and rivers.

Although the train has the capacity to be very fast, in the areas with the highest number of stops the limit will be 125 kilometers per hour. Even so, it is faster than going by car.

For those who plan to travel in the coming winter in the southern cone, unfortunately the service will not be available yet. But if you plan to do it in the southern autumn, you’ll be in luck.

