New Trump campaign ad compares Sanders to Biden after Sanders ends 2020 bid

April 8, 2020
Not up to two hours after Sen. Bernie Sanders launched he used to be suspending his presidential advertising campaign, President Trump’s advertising campaign debuted a digital advert intently evaluating him to Joe Biden.



Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

