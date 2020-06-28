New TV drama to focus on Boris Johnson’s handling of the coronavirus crisis

A brand new tv drama will painting Boris Johnson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The venture shall be helmed by Michael Winterbottom, the filmmaker behind hits together with 24 Hour Celebration Individuals, The Journey and the latest movie Greed, with The Sunday Occasions political editor Tim Shipman performing as a advisor.

Richard Brown, one of the producers, has described the premise as “a narrative which seems to display that reality is certainly typically stranger than fiction.”

His fellow producer Andrea Scrosati added, “There are uncommon moments in historical past when leaders discover their personal lives uniquely linked to nationwide occasions, the place private expertise and official position collide in an uncommon manner. The previous few months in the life of the UK prime minister clearly mark one of these moments.”

It’s been reported that the programme will cowl Johnson’s appointment as Prime Minister, the UK’s first COVID-19 instances, his time in intensive care and subsequent restoration, the beginning of his baby with Carrie Symonds and the UK’s loss of life price – the highest of any nation in Europe.

It’s unclear which different incidents – for instance the Dominic Cummings scandal – will seem in the drama, which is as but untitled and which has no forged members hooked up at this stage.

Johnson and his authorities’s handling of the crisis has are available in for criticism from varied angles, with at the least 40,000 folks having died with the virus since the outbreak started.

