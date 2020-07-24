New tvN Drama “Flower Of Evil” Sparks Interest With Unique Promotion On Social Media

tvN’s “Flower of Evil” has adopted a stunning and distinctive promotional marketing campaign!
Lately, a submit surfaced on a well-liked on-line discussion board titled, “I believe that the husband I’ve cherished for 14 years is a serial killer.”
The submit reads:
My arms are shaking as I attempt to write this. I’m afraid of my husband studying this, however I don’t have anybody else to show to, so I’m asking for recommendation.
I first met my husband 14 years in the past. I’m the kind to consider in what I see… I feel that’s why I fell for my husband. He was handsome, however had a careless aspect… He appeared like the kind of one who could be unhealthy at mendacity. I was serious about him and we began courting.
He appeared like somebody who had no expertise in courting. There have been numerous factors by which I needed to study to match him and watch out with him, however I believed he was a warm-hearted individual. I may see him working to enhance. So we obtained married and had a lovely daughter and lived fortunately collectively. After loads of time and effort, he turned husband and father. I used to be grateful to him, and I nonetheless love him very a lot.
However regardless that I really like and belief my husband… I’m beginning to assume unusual ideas. I work as a detective within the violent crimes division. There was a latest incident that I’m investigating as a attainable connection to an unsolved serial killer case. I couldn’t consider it at first, however I felt like I used to be seeing one thing like proof linked to my husband.
I can’t discuss my work intimately, however… ought to I name this intuition or instinct? The thought that my husband could possibly be a former serial killer… I don’t know the way I may consider one thing so horrible. I’ve by no means paid a lot consideration to my husband’s previous earlier than, however now that this scary suspicion has entered my thoughts, I can’t get it out of my head…
I don’t know the way a lot I ought to proceed this suspicion, or whether or not I ought to make up my thoughts and examine his previous. He’s my husband and the daddy of my baby, but when there’s a probability that it’s true, I can’t resolve what’s the moral and ethical factor to do. It’s getting tougher and tougher for me to faux that nothing is going on…
To these studying this submit, how a lot do you belief the individual you share a life with, the individual you like? I believed my belief in him was sturdy, however I didn’t realize it may come crumbling down like this.
What do I do if my husband actually is a serial killer suspect? No, what if he’s actually the felony? Do I’ve to ship him to jail? Do I’ve to show what I do know to society?
On the finish of the submit, it was later added: “If you wish to know what occurs subsequent, please tune in to the brand new Wednesday-Thursday drama ‘Flower of Evil’ on tvN, starring Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Received, on July 29 at 10:50 p.m. KST.”
The submit gained consideration on the discussion board for its surprising content material, however the shock twist on the finish made it a subject of curiosity on social media as properly. Even those that suspected the submit of being a fabrication at first have been amused to find that it was a part of a promotional marketing campaign.
“Flower of Evil” stars Moon Chae Received as a detective who begins to suspect her husband, performed by Lee Joon Gi, of being a serial killer in a chilly case.
A supply from tvN said, “The advertising group conducts promotional campaigns after checking authorized issues such because the actors’ portrait rights. When it comes to ‘Flower of Evil,’ there’s loads of curiosity in lead actor Lee Joon Gi. Lee Joon Gi can also be passionate in regards to the drama, to the purpose of asking in regards to the promotional marketing campaign. He additionally reposts issues from the ‘Flower of Evil’ account on his personal social media accounts.”
“Flower of Evil” premieres on July 29 and will probably be accessible on Viki.
Take a look at a teaser beneath!
Watch Now
Supply (1)
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment