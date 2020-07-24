New tvN Drama “Flower Of Evil” Sparks Interest With Unique Promotion On Social Media

tvN’s “Flower of Evil” has adopted a stunning and distinctive promotional marketing campaign!

Lately, a submit surfaced on a well-liked on-line discussion board titled, “I believe that the husband I’ve cherished for 14 years is a serial killer.”

The submit reads:

My arms are shaking as I attempt to write this. I’m afraid of my husband studying this, however I don’t have anybody else to show to, so I’m asking for recommendation.

I first met my husband 14 years in the past. I’m the kind to consider in what I see… I feel that’s why I fell for my husband. He was handsome, however had a careless aspect… He appeared like the kind of one who could be unhealthy at mendacity. I was serious about him and we began courting.

He appeared like somebody who had no expertise in courting. There have been numerous factors by which I needed to study to match him and watch out with him, however I believed he was a warm-hearted individual. I may see him working to enhance. So we obtained married and had a lovely daughter and lived fortunately collectively. After loads of time and effort, he turned husband and father. I used to be grateful to him, and I nonetheless love him very a lot.

However regardless that I really like and belief my husband… I’m beginning to assume unusual ideas. I work as a detective within the violent crimes division. There was a latest incident that I’m investigating as a attainable connection to an unsolved serial killer case. I couldn’t consider it at first, however I felt like I used to be seeing one thing like proof linked to my husband.

I can’t discuss my work intimately, however… ought to I name this intuition or instinct? The thought that my husband could possibly be a former serial killer… I don’t know the way I may consider one thing so horrible. I’ve by no means paid a lot consideration to my husband’s previous earlier than, however now that this scary suspicion has entered my thoughts, I can’t get it out of my head…

I don’t know the way a lot I ought to proceed this suspicion, or whether or not I ought to make up my thoughts and examine his previous. He’s my husband and the daddy of my baby, but when there’s a probability that it’s true, I can’t resolve what’s the moral and ethical factor to do. It’s getting tougher and tougher for me to faux that nothing is going on…

To these studying this submit, how a lot do you belief the individual you share a life with, the individual you like? I believed my belief in him was sturdy, however I didn’t realize it may come crumbling down like this.

What do I do if my husband actually is a serial killer suspect? No, what if he’s actually the felony? Do I’ve to ship him to jail? Do I’ve to show what I do know to society?