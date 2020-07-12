New Unsolved Mysteries Xavier DuPont footage reveals link to past murders

Simply the place is Xavier DuPont De Ligonnes? Though it’s a query that’s been requested for over 9 years, Netflix true-crime hit Unsolved Mysteries has introduced the puzzle recent consideration. And whereas web sleuths have provided theories to the place Dupont ­– a French failed businessman suspected of killing his household – has disappeared to, he nonetheless stays at massive.

In actual fact, with a world arrest warrant to his identify for almost a decade, many now doubt if DuPont will ever be discovered. However not journalist Anne-Sophie Martin, a key voice within the Home of Terror episode.

As she explains in newly-released footage from the present, these on the lookout for hope want solely to keep in mind the case of John Checklist, a thriller that bared astounding similarities to DuPont’s.

“In the USA there’s a much-cited case that resembles the Ligonnes case in an interesting at disturbing means,” she says, explaining how Checklist, a struggling accountant residing in a well-off neighbourhood, killed his household over the course of a day in November 1971 earlier than disappearing fully.

Like Dupont, Checklist additionally informed his youngsters’s faculty they have been shifting to one other neighbourhood and wouldn’t return. This deception that meant the alarm wasn’t raised for a month, at which level the our bodies of Checklist’s household have been found.

“All this exact and exhaustive preparation from starting to the top, they’re madly related,” says Martin.

Nonetheless, on 1st June 1989, Checklist was lastly caught by regulation enforcement. “They discovered checklist due to a TV present,” explains Martin. “On this present [America’s Most Wanted] they used age-enhancing software program to age John Checklist’s face, in order to present what this fugitive may appear to be who had been on the run for 18 years.

“There was a girl who noticed it who mentioned: ‘That’s my neighbour!” And it was her neighbour.”

After being apprehended by police, Checklist was finally convicted of homicide and acquired 5 life sentences. He died in jail in 2008 on the age of 82.

Martin provides: “The case of John Checklist is a sign that it’s doable. Even after so a few years. And possibly one reporting – somebody sees one thing and calls – does it. You may have an ocean of false alarms, however one good one.”

Fascinating, Terry Dunn Meurer, government of Unsolved Mysteries, not too long ago revealed that producers had acquired a possible constructive sighting of Dupont.

“Anyone was truly in Chicago, I believe they have been on Lake Shore Drive, they usually heard this man speaking French they usually checked out him they usually had simply seen the episode. They despatched us a photograph, and it actually did appear to be Xavier. It was putting. So we despatched that tip on [to the police],” Meurer mentioned.

“With Netflix’s international attain, if Xavier goes to be discovered, we’re actually hoping that the Netflix viewers will discover him,” he added.

For the reason that revived model of Unsolved Mysteries launched on Netflix, investigators have acquired 20 credible suggestions related to circumstances offered on the present, The Chicago Solar Occasions experiences.

Six additional episodes of Unsolved Mysteries are slated to drop later this yr.

Unsolved Mysteries is out there to stream on Netflix. Six additional episodes of Unsolved Mysteries are slated to drop later this yr.