New variety show will be streamed free on YouTube for care homes and the vulnerable

British Armed Forces registered charity The Not Forgotten is launching a free variety show to entertain these in care and senior dwelling amenities, in addition to the normal public, throughout the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The show, titled The Finest Seat in the Home, will be put collectively by the charity’s serving and ex-servicemen and ladies, with a serving to hand from a few of showbiz names together with Elaine Web page, Russel Watson, Brian Blessed, Bonnie Langford and Alan Titchmarsh, plus stars from ‘Allo ‘Allo!, The Invoice, Emmerdale and Good Morning Britain.

Talking of the new initiative, Brigadier James Stopford OBE, CEO of The Not Forgotten stated: “We wished to rally the troops, deliver the nation collectively and spotlight true neighborhood spirit, so we have now taken the determination to add the show to our YouTube channel enabling anybody in the UK, or in actual fact the world to tune in and get pleasure from easy, feel-good leisure throughout these unsure occasions.”

The primary show was launched on Tuesday 31st March at 3pm. Extra hour-long episodes will observe on Tuesdays and Fridays from seventh April on The Not Forgotten’s YouTube channel (the place you’ll be able to watch the first exhibiting).

In addition to the variety of leisure, every show will function a shout-out section at the finish by which viewers can get entangled.

The show has a retro ’40s-’60s vibe, with, as Stopford places it, “a few of our beloved tour artists, mixed with a couple of well-known faces in the leisure business, all performing golden oldies or relaying messages of hope and inspiration direct from the consolation of their very own homes into our viewers homes.”

The Finest Seats in the Home airs on Tuesdays and Fridays at 3pm GMT on The Not Forgotten’s YouTube channel. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.