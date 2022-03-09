New version of Twitter for Tor that bypasses censorship… although it can tell if you connect from the EU and censors Russian media

Twitter has just launched a version of its website accessible from the Tor networkaccording Alec Muffett has announced on the social network itself. The objective of this launch is to facilitate access to users who are compromised with their privacy and/or who need to avoid censorship in the place from which they connect.

Until now, nothing prevented you from connecting to Twitter from the Tor Browser (the official browser of the Tor project), as long as you didn’t try to log in… but having specific access for this social network adds layers of protection to browsing.

Alec Muffett is a crypto expert (he led the team that added end-to-end encryption to Facebook Messenger), who before Twitter it has already helped launch the .onion sites of The New York Times, BBC News, Wikipedia and Facebook itself (the latter, available since 2014). “This is possibly the most important and anticipated tweet I have ever written,” he tweeted a few hours ago.

Like other Tor-optimized sites, Twitter’s new URL makes use of an .onion domain. and is composed mostly of random letters and numbers (https://twitter3e4tixl4xyajtrzo62zg5vztmjuricljdp2c5kshju4avyoid.onion). Do not try to access it if you are not currently using the Tor network, because it will not work.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD VIDEOS from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok on your MOBILE

A means to circumvent censorship in the midst of the conflict between Russia and the West

Making use of the Tor network, neither the access provider nor the sites visited are able to determine the true physical location of the user. And, because the Tor network is able to route user traffic outside of the country you’re connecting from, you can access officially censored content within it.

The US mainstream media is linking this launch to the growing censorship of foreign online platforms inside Russia, such as a way to offer Russian Internet users access to information from abroad.

And although the Tor network has been officially blocked in Russia since December 2021, in recent weeks something seems to have changed because, in fact, said block has been relaxed, and only some access providers apply it to the network, a representative of the Tor project told Vice.



The Tor version of Twitter is still able to tell that we are connecting from the EU, and it also bars us from accessing Russian media accounts.

In any case, it is ironic that the version .onion of Twitter continues to censor access to tweets from Russian public media such as Sputnik and RT, a measure adopted at the request of the EU institutions shortly after the conflict in Ukraine began. And it is that, although Tor conceals our location, the data of our user does reveal our origin: if we log out, we can —this time yes— visualize them.