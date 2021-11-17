New video from the filming of The Expendables 4: that is how difficult Jason Statham, the brand new crew chief, seems within the motion scenes

Whilst films like Spider-Guy: No Street House free up new trailers to make us vibrate, others like Los Mercenarios 4 are nonetheless being filmed … even if that doesn’t imply that we should not have new advances. Jason Statham, the brand new chief of the mercenaries following the resignation of Sylvester Stallone, has printed a new video appearing new motion scenes from the film.

Sylvester Stallone has resigned. He introduced that he was once retiring from the franchise after Los Mercenarios 4 and is already getting ready his go back to the MCU for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In the meantime, Statham continues to put up sneak peeks on his Instagram account.

The video presentations new motion scenes from The Mercenaries 4, even if not anything we might no longer be expecting to peer: bikes in closed puts, heavy gadget weapons fastened on cars and an overly excited Statham in the back of the cameras. The actor simplest writes # expendables4 within the description of the video. Additionally, he has used the similar track as in his earlier video. Do you love it or does it have any significance within the film?

We remind you that Statham remains with a gaggle of younger guarantees for Los Mercenarios 4 that incorporates new additions reminiscent of Megan Fox (Transformers), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Andy García, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren y Tony Jaa (Ong-Bak). The one veteran of the franchise to endure loss is Terry Crews, who it sounds as if won’t go back for Los Mercenarios 4 because of a dispute with manufacturer Avi Lerner.

Los Mercenarios 4 does no longer but have a free up date.