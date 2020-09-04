New VIS Madrid-based Cop Series ‘Parot’ Begins Production

Filming is underway on new police thriller “Parot” – a sequence primarily based on the chaos that adopted a controversial transfer seven years in the past to reverse a chunk of laws in Spain that ensured prisoners served their full jail phrases.

The ten-part drama, made up of one-hour episodes, focuses on a sequence of retribution assaults on prisoners who had been subsequently launched early, and a police officer decided to trace down the individual or folks liable for a sequence of revenge killings.

Filmed on location in Madrid – the sequence was ordered by ViacomCBS Worldwide Studios and Spanish public broadcaster channel and is being made by native production-sales firm Onza, producers of Spanish time journey drama “The Division of Time.”

Since its launch in 2018, VIS has been on a serious manufacturing drive and SVP & head of VIS Americas Federico Cuervo added that “Parot” marked the continuation of its technique to pursue content material partnerships with key European companions.

“This deal encourages us to proceed creating localized content material with a world scope and to deepen the connection with the VIS EMEAA crew in Spain led by Laura Abril,” he mentioned.

Spanish actress Adriana Ugarte, finest identified for her main roles in TV interval drama “The Time in Between” and extra not too long ago, for the title position in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Julieta,” takes the position of Isabel Mora, an upright and decided police officer ready to threat every thing to catch the killer. Series showrunner is Pilar Nadal, whose credit embrace 17th century masked caper “Aguila Roja” in addition to ‘90s newsroom sequence “Journalists.”

Different writers hooked up embrace Alonso Laporta, Olga Salvador, Mauricio Romero, Luis Murillo and Luis Murillo Arias.

The sequence’ two administrators are Gustavo Ron, whose TV sequence credit embrace “Cable Ladies,” and Rafael Montesinos – the director of restricted sequence “The Stolen Daughter.”