New wave of layoffs at Activision Blizzard: workers behind Call of Duty fear for their future jobs

The workers of Raven Software, studio owned by Activision and who has worked on the development of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, they are facing a tough wave of layoffs that mainly affects the quality control department. The news from The Washington Post has echoed the testimony of the workers, who face their future employment with uncertainty in the company.

Almost a third of the quality department workers have lost their jobsWorkers who have spoken to The Post have expressed their desire to continue working on video games, however, the company has been meeting with contractors since yesterday, Friday, December 3, and has scheduled more meetings until December 8. In them they are informed about whether they are promoted or fired starting next January 28. Near a third of the workers of the quality control of the study they have been fired Until now.

Workers who go to work full time will receive an increase of $ 1.50 per hour, going to charge $ 18.50 per hour and improving their benefits and bonuses. However, the testimony of the workers reflects great grief, “Most of the people who have had their meetings have been fired … They were all told: ‘You have done nothing wrong‘after receiving the bad news. “

They leave for the weekend without knowing if they will keep their jobJason SchreierThe Bloomberg reporter, Jason Schreier, has also shared his impressions after speaking with half a dozen Raven workers: “The company informs them individually about whether they are being fired or not. But some do not have their meetings scheduled until next week, so they go to the weekend without knowing if they still have a job.”

“The majority of Activision employees we know that we are expendable, but every time more people get laid off, it’s a great reminder“One of Activision’s quality control workers, who has not yet been informed about whether he will keep his job, told The Post. This new wave of layoffs comes amid the hurricane that hit the company due to the crisis of the abuse and toxic culture at work At 3DJuegos we wanted to tell you about the company’s scandals and how they have affected the image of its CEO, Bobby Kotick.

