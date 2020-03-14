New Wonder Woman 1984 Tweet Suggests Movie Won’t Delay Its Release Date

Go away a Remark
It has been a chaotic few days in world, together with the leisure trade. Because the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pan out on a worldwide scale, present enterprise has come to a screeching halt. Out of worry for public well being and field workplace catastrophe, loads of extremely anticipated motion pictures have been pushed again. For some its just some months, whereas F9: The Quick Saga will come out a full yr later. However it appears like one summer time blockbuster is not going wherever: Wonder Woman 1984.
It has been almost thee years since Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman was launched to vital and field workplace success. A sequel was rapidly inexperienced lit, however the wait has been excruciating. Wonder Woman 1984 has already been pushed again, so followers had been frightened that the extremely anticipate sequel could be delayed once more as a consequence of COVID-19. However the film’s Twitter account simply posted a movement image of Diana in her Golden armor, that includes the present launch date of June fifth. Test it out beneath.
Effectively that does actually look like a transparent message. Wonder Woman 1984′s launch date is virtually glowing on this new poster, so it looks like Warner Bros. could be sticking with its at present plan for the sequel. In any case, it is solely the center of March.
This new poster involves us from the Wonder Woman franchise’s formally Twitter account. It is a fantastic place for brand spanking new pictures and pictures from Patty Jenkins’ sophomore DC blockbuster. The above artwork offers us a fantastic have a look at Wonder Woman’s superior new golden costume, but it surely appears just like the film’s launch date goes to be probably the most noteworthy piece of this poster. As a result of with so many motion pictures being bumped, it is unclear when issues will return to enterprise as traditional inside the trade.
The previous few days have seen numerous motion pictures delayed, as well being organizations encourage individuals to avoid massive teams. As such, main sporting occasions and conventions have been pushed again indefinitely. Tv and film manufacturing has additionally halted, in hopes of defending these concerned till there’s a clearer path ahead.
Wonder Woman 1984 filmed again in 2018, so it has been a very long time coming earlier than we lastly get a glimpse into Patty Jenkins’ extremely anticipated sequel. The film has already switched dates twice, so one other push again would put it in New Mutants territory. 1984 was initially set to hit theaters December of 2019, earlier than being moved as much as November 1, 2019. Then the alternative transfer occurred, as Diana Prince’s second solo flick was pushed again to June of 2020.
Given how profitable the primary Wonder Woman was, followers are wanting to see what Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot have in retailer for her second solo flick. The narrative will transfer ahead a couple of many years, and put Diana Prince concerned within the Chilly struggle. Along with assembly new characters Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), the film will even function returning characters. Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen will probably be again as Antiope and Queen Hippolyta, and Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor will even mysterious be again.
Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters on June fifth. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2020 launch checklist to plan your subsequent journey to the flicks.
