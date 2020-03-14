New Wonder Woman 1984 Tweet Suggests Movie Won’t Delay Its Release Date

It has been a chaotic few days in world, together with the leisure trade. Because the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pan out on a worldwide scale, present enterprise has come to a screeching halt. Out of worry for public well being and field workplace catastrophe, loads of extremely anticipated motion pictures have been pushed again. For some its just some months, whereas F9: The Quick Saga will come out a full yr later. However it appears like one summer time blockbuster is not going wherever: Wonder Woman 1984.