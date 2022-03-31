New World completes its history with a new update: this is the biggest patch to date

Although the last mission confronts us with the evil Isabella, the authors of the MMORPG already have plans for the rest of the year.

Back in September of last year, the fan community of the MMORPG she was fascinated with New World. Despite a fantastic debut in terms of the number of players, the title protected by Amazon lost the interest of its followers and received harsh criticism for some of the systems that make up the adventure. However, its developers refuse to abandon their experience and, therefore, today we can enjoy biggest update to date.

The patch also includes bug fixes, world updates, and more.We already knew of the existence of a patch that, in the spring, would bring us some very important news for the history of New World. In this sense, the developer had presented the Heart of the Tempest Expeditionthe last mission of its history that will take us to an illusory and supernatural dimension in which the evil Isabella. To access this battle, we will need a team of 5 players at level 60 or higher and a level of equipment between 550 and 570.

Beyond this, Amazon has not missed the opportunity to remember some of the extra content that is incorporated with this new patch, such as a new weapon, Trabuco, 3vs3 Arenas and other details to consider. Following this line, the patch notes also highlight corrections in dozens of bugsnews in your world, new secondary missions and unpublished characters.

And the news regarding New World will not end here, since Amazon has presented a roadmap with content that will be added in summer and autumn of this same year. On the other hand, Amazon has managed another success in the field of MMORPGs with Lost Ark, which has also regained the interest of its community with a recent patch.

More about: New World, Amazon and Update.