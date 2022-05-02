New world milestone in extreme sports: a pilot exchanged his plane in mid-flight

Two pilots swapped their planes mid-flight

The American Luke Aikins set a new global milestone in the history of extreme sports, by change planes mid-flight during a joint test with his compatriot Andy Farrington en PhoenixArizona, United States.

The challenge, called Plane Swap and broadcast to the whole world by RB TVdemanded an engineering of a term greater than one year to be able to execute and could be fulfilled by 50 percent as Farrington successfully completed the exchange of aircraft.

Each aviator took off a Cessna 182 from three propellers y 230 horsepower, raised it to an altitude of 4300 metros and placed it in a free fall position at an average speed of 225 kilometers per hour.

It was then that both jumped into the void with a parachute to be able to drive to your partner’s unit, something that only Aikins could achieve in a feat never before seen in sport aviation. Farringtonon the other hand, was left with no chance of reaching the other plane, which lost its direction presumably due to a serious faultso it had to make landfall by its own means, without suffering any physical consequences.

The planes had a autopilot to stay in the necessary direction, a braking device to avoid excessive speed and also with a mechanism to reduce the impact of precipitation on the ground.

Aikins48 years old, and Farrington39, are two American cousins ​​who are experts in the discipline BASE jumping, which consists of jumping into the void from fixed objects (buildings, antennas, viaducts or geographical points) and descending safely by parachute. Coming from families of aviators, both are considered worldwide as two of the “kings of heaven” and add together hundreds of extreme tests.

Aikinsalso an aerial photographer, was a coach of the United States Navy and security and training advisor to the Paratroopers Association of his country. Among his personal milestones, there is a launch from an airplane without parachutes or wingsuits at a height of 7620 meters to fall at a speed of 193km/h on a net of 30 by 30 meters in Simi Valley, California on July 30, 2016.

