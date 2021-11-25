New World receives harsh criticism from players and its reviews on Steam are no longer positive

The community is not happy with the persistent bugs and lack of content in the Amazon MMORPG.

2021 is nearing its end, and one of the proper names that star this year is, without a doubt, that of New World. The MMORPG of Amazon Games He has not left anyone indifferent, although his journey has been quite a roller coaster: he has gone from overwhelming success in his first days to suffering a sharp decline in players in recent weeks.

This drop in users is due to the latest updates to the title, which have not pleased some players who were waiting for solutions to common errors and more content. In fact, at the time of this writing, your reviews have changed to ‘varied’ on the game page on Steam, with more than 28,000 recent reviews that do not leave the title in a good place.

Much of the criticism is for its end game, which lacks contentIn a post on the official forum, the developers spoke precisely about the end game, which has received much criticism for offering little more than farming and repeating processes that become tedious. They claim that they value player time and will implement activities and rewards, but nothing has changed the general opinion yet.

Anyway, this is just one of the problems that Amazon faces with the game, which has suffered from the most varied bugs since its release on PC. At 3DJuegos we spent a good amount of hours reviewing it and we concluded that, despite the problems, it offers a fun experience. If you want to know more about him, check out our New World review.

