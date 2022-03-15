New Xbox Sport Move video games showed for the second one part of March 2022

Microsoft has formally showed the Xbox Sport Move information in the second one part of March 2022, together with the video games that may input the provider (and people who will depart). This is the whole listing of titles, the day they are going to be added, and the platforms they are going to be to be had on:

Shredders (Cloud, PC and Xbox Sequence X/S) – March 17

(Cloud, PC and Xbox Sequence X/S) – March 17 The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The amulet of Chaos (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – March 17

(Cloud, Consoles and PC) – March 17 Tainted Grail: Conquest (Consoles) – March 22

(Consoles) – March 22 0 Break out: The Nonary Video games (Cloud, consoles and PC) – March 22

(Cloud, consoles and PC) – March 22 Norco (PC) – March 24

(PC) – March 24 F1 2021 (consoles, EA Play) – March 24

(consoles, EA Play) – March 24 Crusader Kings III (Xbox Sequence X/S) – March 29

(Xbox Sequence X/S) – March 29 Bizarre West (Clouds, Consoles and PC) – March 31

Together with the video games, enhancements in utility navigation and the inclusion of DLC content material have additionally been showed for the next video games: Genesis Noir and Garden Mowing Simulator. What is extra, Xbox Contact Regulate (cell contact regulate) has been added to 9 video games:

Amongst Us

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Lumines Remastered

Pupperazzi

Rubber Bandits

Spelunky 2

Telling Lies

Undungeon

Younger Souls

As to the video games that may now not be to be had on Xbox Sport Move for the rest of Marchthe next have additionally been showed, along side Future 2 and all its expansions on PC, which can depart in April:

Madden NFL 20 (Clouds, Consoles and PC) – March 31

(Clouds, Consoles and PC) – March 31 Narita Boy (Clouds, Consoles and PC) – March 31

(Clouds, Consoles and PC) – March 31 Shadow Warrior 2 (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – March 31

(Cloud, Consoles and PC) – March 31 Future 2 and all its expansions (PC) – April 11

