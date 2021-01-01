New Year begins: PM Modi wishes the country a happy new year, wishes for good health

new Delhi: New Year 2021 (Happy New Year 2021) has started. In the shadow of Corona, people are congratulating each other and wishing for good health. Most important people are praying for the good health of all this year. People are celebrating Also Read – Happy New Year 2021: Thousands of people gathered by the sea, celebrating new year in Goa like this

PM Modi (Narendra Modi) said – Happy New Year 2021 to the country. May this year bring good health, happiness and prosperity for all. May this new year bring a new hope. PM Modi tweeted and congratulated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends New Year greetings "Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail, "he tweets (file photo) pic.twitter.com/y9VfWO6Ig9 – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Apart from PM Modi, many political personalities of the country have congratulated the new year. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh welcomed the New Year by cutting the cake on Thursday night in the Pune Police Control Room. According to senior police officials, Deshmukh cut a special cake on which the message ‘Hope 2021’ was written. Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta and other officials were present on the occasion.