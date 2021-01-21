“New Year Blues” Unveils Romantic Posters Of Yoo In Na, Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung, Yoo Yeon Seok, And More

Upcoming movie “New Year Blues” has launched new posters of its starring forged!

“New Year Blues” is a star-studded romantic comedy about 4 {couples} who should every overcome completely different fears and issues as they face the start of a brand new yr.

On January 21, the upcoming film launched 4 colourful posters that—when joined collectively—spell out the phrase “Comfortable New Year.” Every of the posters options one of many movie’s important {couples} smiling hopefully up on the sky, wishing for a brand new yr that’s happier than the final.

Kim Kang Woo will star as Ji Ho, a brusque detective with a hidden caring facet, whereas Yoo In Na will play Hyo Younger, a seemingly aloof however soft-hearted rehabilitation coach. The 2 characters, who’re each afraid of discovering new love as a result of their previous experiences, meet when Hyo Younger requests safety to be able to safely wrap up her divorce.

Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Yeon Hee will play Jae Heon and Jin Ah, two characters who’ve confronted difficulties in each their work and courting lives. When their paths occur to cross in Argentina, the duo finally ends up sharing a fateful encounter.

Women’ Generation’s Sooyoung will play Oh Wol, an optimistic gardener who believes that love can overcome something, whereas Yoo Tae Oh will play her boyfriend Rae Hwan, a snowboarder on the Paralympic nationwide staff. The longtime couple finds their relationship starting to waver as a result of prejudice of these round them.

Lastly, Lee Dong Hwi will play journey company CEO Yong Chan, who tries to cover the truth that he has been robbed of his whole fortune forward of his marriage to his fiancée Yao Lin (performed by Chen Du Ling). Yeom Hye Ran will play the function of Yong Mi, Yong Chan’s anxious and devoted older sister.

“New Year Blues” is scheduled to premiere in Korea on February 10.

