New Year Eve’s Party Guidelines Your City: Know these guidelines before partying tonight, otherwise it may be expensive

New Year Eve's Party Guidelines for Noida, Gurugram, Delhi, Mumbai, Bihar, Jharkhand, No Boat or Terrace Party in Mumbai: Due to the Corona epidemic, 2020 will be remembered as a bad year all over the world. In such a situation, it is imperative to celebrate the end of this bad year and the arrival of the new year. But the crisis of the Corona epidemic is not over yet. Therefore Guidelines for New Year Eve's Party have been issued in all major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore…. While there will be a night curfew in Delhi today and tomorrow, in Mumbai too, a ban has been imposed on getting out of the house at night and gathering more than five people together. However, the West Bengal government has denied any type of night curfew in other cities including Kolkata.

New Year Eve’s Party Guidelines for Delhi

As per the order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the night curfew will remain in force from 11 am to 6 pm on January 31 and from 1 pm on January 1 to 6 pm on January 2. The order said that no more than five people will be allowed to congregate in public places during the night curfew. The Chief Secretary said in the order that there will be no restriction on interstate movement of people and goods during the nocturnal curfew in Delhi.

New Year Eve’s Party Guidelines for Noida

Gautam Budh Nagar district administration and police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure law and order in view of New Year celebrations. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Luv Kumar said that more than 100 people will not be able to gather at any event venue at one time. The police keep a close watch on the borders with Delhi. To ensure the safety of women, women desks have been set up near the venue of New Year celebrations and women and male policemen are being posted there.

New Year Eve’s Party Guidelines for Mumbai, No Boat or Terrace Party

In view of the celebrations on New Year, Mumbai Police is on high alert and steps have been taken to stop any untoward incident and terrorist activities. On the eve of New Year, in view of the possibility of any untoward incident and to maintain law and order, about 35,000 policemen will be deployed on the streets of Mumbai. A middle night curfew has been imposed, due to which there is a ban on the gathering of five or more people at one place. No more than five people will be allowed to gather in public places. No party will be allowed to party in hotels, bars, pubs or restaurants after 11 pm. Boat or Terrace Party will not be allowed after the scheduled time in the city. Action will be taken against the violators under section 144 of CrPC.