New Year Guidelines: Guidelines issued for these travelers reaching Maharashtra, to wear masks for next 6 months

New Year Guidelines: After the arrival of new strains of Corona virus in Britain, the stir has also intensified in India. Especially the Maharashtra government is more conscious about this matter because Maharashtra has seen the highest number of corona cases. In such a situation, the state government is not willing to take any kind of sarcasm. For this reason, the Maharashtra government has increased strictness for people coming from Europe, Gulf countries and South Africa. People reaching Maharashtra from these places will be quarantined. Let them know that the cost of their quarantine will have to be borne by those people themselves. Explain that during this time RT-PCR test will be done between the fifth to the seventh day. If the report comes negative then passengers will be discharged. However, if the passenger corona is infected, and does not show any symptoms, then it will be quarantined in the hotel.

Let us know that the state government has also made many rules regarding the new year. During this time, night curfew will be applicable from 22 December to 5 January in the municipal areas. At the same time, this decision has been taken in view of the celebration of December 25 and New Year. Not only this, the order says that it is mandatory for everyone to wear facemask for the next 6 months.

Since November, an order was issued to conduct RT-PCR test of every passenger coming from outside the state. It is applicable to all railway stations, bus bases and air travelers. At the same time, the state government had clearly stated in its order that RT-PCR test is necessary for every traveler reaching Mumbai from Delhi-NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat (Gujarat) states. . Also, the state government has also said that this test should not be more than 72 hours old.