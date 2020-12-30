New Year Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police issued advisory without entry in Connaught Place near …

Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police released Traffic Advisory For New Year on Wednesday for New Year’s Eve. Travel advisories will be applicable on all private and public vehicles in the city from 8 pm on Thursday. Special arrangements have been made for the Connaught Place area in the national capital. Though Kovid-19 is not using alchometer (alcohol test machine for breath sample) in the city, action will be taken against the drunk driver. Also Read – Maharashtra government gives big relief in view of New Year, pubs, bars and hotels will remain open till 31st of December

As per the consultation, from Mandi House Roundabout, Bengali Market Roundabout, Ranjit Singh Flyover (Barakhambha Road – Tolstoy Marg Crossing), Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg Crossing and New Delhi Railway Station from Chelmsford Road Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Connaught Place.

It states that Ram Krishna Ashram Marg – Chitragupta Marg Crossing, Gol Market Gol Chakkar, Gol Dakshin Gol Chakkar, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road – Ferozeshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road – Bangla Sahib Lane, Panchkuian Road – Bangla Sahib Lane, No vehicles will be allowed from Connaught Place on behalf of Windsor Place Gol Chakkar, Buta Singh Marg Gol Chakkar and State Entry Road – New Delhi Railway Station.

It has been said in the advisory that vehicles will not be allowed to enter the inner, middle and out circles of Connaught Place without a valid pass. It has been reported that Gol Dak Khana, Patel Chowk on Rakabganj Road behind Akashwani, from Copernicus Marg on Mandi House to Baroda House, DDU Marg on Minto Road to Press Road, R.K. Vehicles will be allowed to be parked on the Panchkuian Road on Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road leading to Paharganj.

As per the consultation issued by Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Manish Kumar Aggarwal, KG Marg – Ferozeshah Road crossing on Copernicus Lane, from KG Marg to Golabur, Babur Road and Tansen Marg on the roundabout of Bengali Market, Windsor Place on Peshwa Road and Parking will be available at the Round Market.

It says that on the basis of a valid pass, there will be some limited parking on the basis of first-come, first-served policy within Connaught Place. Vehicles parked illegally or wrongly will be towed and action will be taken. Aggarwal said that alternative routes have been arranged for passengers going to New Delhi railway station. During this time, no change has been made in the way of those going to Old Delhi railway station.

As per the consultation, Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defense Colony, Vasant Vihar, R.K. Proper traffic arrangements have also been made at places like Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam Airport, Rajouri Garden, Ashok Vihar, Model Town and Mayur Vihar.

