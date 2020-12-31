New Year’s Eve Livestreams: From BTS and Justin Bieber to Bob Weir

To wrap up a tumultuous 12 months within the absence of stay music, many artists are returning to the digital stage to have fun the brand new 12 months with their followers.

Pay-per-view live shows offering an incentive to keep in embody reveals by BTS, Justin Bieber, Jason Isbell, the Avett Brothers, Bob Weir, Melissa Etheridge, Michael Franti and extra. Themed reveals embody a particular webcast from New Orleans’ most celebrated membership, Tipitina’s, hosted by John Goodman.

The listing of free reveals bringing in 2021 covers the gamut from nation group Alabama to EDM DJ Steve Aoki presiding over Los Angeles’ official New Yr’s celebration. Multi-artist extravaganzas will embody the likes of Publish Malone, Jack Harlow, John Legend, Jason Derulo and latest TikTok favorites Aly & AJ.

Try the listing of New Yr’s Eve livestream live shows beneath:

“Abracadabra Returns to Ring in 2021” (free) – This 24/7 livestream pageant on Twitch will function performances from John Legend, Kaskade, Main Lazer, Aloe Blacc and BLOND:ISH to help the #SaveOurStages fundraiser.

Huge Hit Labels’ “2021 New Years Eve Reside” (9:30 p.m. KST / 7:30 a.m. ET, 39,500 Korean gained) – To wrap up a historic 12 months for the Okay-pop trade, BTS will be a part of different Huge Hit artists — Lee Hyun, Bumzu, Nu’Est, GFriend, Tomorrow x Collectively and Enhypen — for a livestream efficiency, adopted by a web based meet-and-greet for followers.

Melissa Etheridge’s 90-Minute New Yr’s Eve Live performance (3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET, $10) – One of many first artists to begin stay streaming from her dwelling, Melissa Etheridge will broaden her regular “Mama’s Selection” efficiency to a particular 90-minute live performance on New Yr’s Eve.

Alabama New Yr’s Eve Live performance (8 p.m. CT, free) – Nation group Alabama invitations followers to a free digital live performance, throughout which the band will carry out its iconic tunes from over 5 a long time.

“Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit New Yr’s Eve Celebration” (8 p.m. CT, $25) – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will return to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville for an evening of rock ‘n roll and uncooked storytelling to welcome the brand new 12 months.

“T-Cellular Presents New Yr’s Eve Reside with Justin Bieber” (7:15 p.m. PT / 10:15 p.m. ET, $25) – Justin Bieber is returning to the stay stage for the primary time since 2017, for a live performance offered by T-Cellular. Bieber will carry out his latest singles and collaborations like “Lonely” and “Holy,” in addition to older fan-favorite tracks in what’s anticipated to be an revolutionary spectacle of visuals.

“Ring in 2021 with the Emmett Cohen Trio” (7:30 p.m. ET, $10) – Rising jazz pianist Emmet Cohen, joined by tenor saxophonist Houston Individual and vocalist Samara Pleasure, will carry out basic vacation tunes as we enter the brand new 12 months.

“The Avett Brothers NYE Celebration” (8 p.m. ET, $39.99) – The Avett Brothers’ seventeenth annual New Yr’s Eve live performance will function a full band efficiency and a stacked lineup of friends together with Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Judd Apatow, G. Love, Langhorne Slim and Asleep on the Wheel.

TikTok New Yr’s Eve Celebration (9:30 p.m. ET, free) – Hosts Brittany Broski and Lil Yachty will welcome followers to a stay occasion that includes musical performances, pattern explainers and segments for social causes. The occasion will function performances from Jason Derulo, Saweetie, Aly & AJ, Tai Verdes and particular appearances from Cardi B, Liam Payne, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and TikTok sensation Mick Fleetwood.

“Bob Weir and Wolf Bros New Yr’s Eve Live performance 2020” – (10 p.m. ET, $19.99) – To have fun the brand new 12 months, Bob Weir and Wolf Bros will broadcast a particular efficiency from Weir’s personal TRI Studios. The trio, that includes Weir, Don Was and Jay Lane, can be joined by Jeff Chimenti on piano and Greg Leisz on pedal metal.

“Crystal Scorching Sauce Presents: NYE in NOLA Webcast” (10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT, $29.99) – Crystal Host Sauce and Tipitina are becoming a member of forces for a multi-artist and multi-venue livestream hosted by actor John Goodman. The occasion may even function new performances from Galactic, Rebirth Brass Band, Dumpstaphunk, Anders Osborne, and Samantha Fish, with particular friends Ani DiFranco, George Porter, Jr., Kermit Ruffins and Huge Sam.

“Bud Gentle Seltzer Periods Presents New Yr’s Eve 2021” (10:30 p.m. ET, free) – This digital social gathering, hosted by Lily Singh, will kick off the brand new 12 months with performances from Publish Malone, rapper Jack Harlow and DJ Steve Aoki.

“TBS ‘Go-Huge Present’ Presents Snoop Dogg’s Digital New Yr’s Eve Particular” (11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT) – Snoop Dogg and the upcoming TBS expertise competitors collection “Go-Huge Present” have partnered on a digital New Yr’s Eve particular, that includes Bert Kreischer, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, skilled wrestler Cody Rhodes and extra. Snoop and his friends will roast this universally hated 12 months and dance into 2021, to the music from DJ Cassidy, DJ Battlecat and Fredwreck.

“New Yr’s Eve Bali Bash” (8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET, $27) – To wrap a difficult 12 months for a lot of musicians and activists, Michael Franti will relieve followers in a four-hour livestream that can function a ceremonial goodbye with the burning of a 20-foot-tall symbolic statue of 2020.

“Grand Park’s NYELA” (11 p.m. PT, free) – Downtown Los Angeles’ annual New Yr’s Eve countdown social gathering will go digital to usher in 2021 with legendary DJ Steve Aoki’s efficiency. The lineup additionally consists of Mexican R&B group AQUIHAYAQUIHAY, Venezualan singer Andrekza, and a visitor efficiency by BIA.

“Beatport x Absolut NYE 2020” – This formidable New Yr’s Eve social gathering will bounced via over 15 time zones and cities, together with Los Angeles, Shanghai, New Delhi, London, earlier than wrapping up in Melbourne with a closing set from Carl Cox. The occasion can be accessible to stream on Beatport’s Twitch channel, YouTube and Fb.