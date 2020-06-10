New Yellowstone Trailer Gives Fans A Better Look At Josh Holloway’s New Character Roarke

Leave a Comment
Yellowstone has released a new trailer for Season 3, and it gives fans an even better look at one of the many anticipated new players set to arrive on the Paramount Network drama. Prepare for an even closer glance at Josh Holloway’s new character, Roarke Morris, as he makes his presence known in Montana and among the Duttons.
Josh Holloway will be making his Yellowstone debut in Season 3, and it seems it will be a sizzling one. In the new trailer, Holloway’s Roarke can be seen making some bold declarations. Check out the new teaser and then reconvene for some speculation!
Roarke does not seem all that intimidated by the Duttons when he shows up on Yellowstone. He even goes so far as to say that the Duttons’ time as the largest landowners in the valley is about to end. It is a far cry from the gentler way that Roarke slipped onto the scene in that previously released clip from Season 3.
Josh Holloway was not kidding when he revealed how big of a threat Roarke would be when Yellowstone returns. It appears John Dutton will not be taking the threat lying down. John can be heard asserting his property rights. Shortly after, he is shown taking a walk with his grandson, Tate, who is probably still recovering from his ordeal.
“Montana doesn’t want you” is just one of John Dutton’s many intimidating lines he utters throughout the new Season 3 trailer. I am not a gambler, but I would bet that line is meant for Roarke. Whoever John’s comment is aimed at, it appears the Duttons will have their hands full when Yellowstone revs back up.
Rip tearing through a swath of motorcycles is just one of the explosive things that appear to happen in retaliation. Meanwhile, Monica can be seen running again in an ominous rehash from the first Season 3 trailer. It is a scene that makes this fan of Yellowstone’s uber-lovable character nervous. Hopefully, help is not far away.
Do the Monica and Rip/motorcycle scenes both connect back to Roarke? Season 3 will tell the tale. There is some good news for those pulling for the Duttons. Roarke appears to lose control at one point, smashing things. Apparently, things do not go as smoothly as he seems to believe they will at the start of the Yellowstone trailer.
Find out what Josh Holloway’s Roarke gets up to when Yellowstone’s third season premieres on Sunday, June 21 (Father’s Day), on Paramount Network. The new season is one of this summer’s premieres. If you want to see what happened on the ranch prior to Roarke’s arrival, check out Yellowstone once it starts streaming on NBCUniversal’s upcoming service, Peacock. It launches nationally on July 15.
