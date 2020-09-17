New York Comic Con adds Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks and The Stand panels

Simply out, it’s been confirmed that the New York Comic Con will add panels for Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Discovery and The Stand to the already-announced occasions equivalent to Physician Who.

To provide it its full title, the New York Comic Con x MCM Comic Con Metaverse is stacked with sufficient sci-fi, fantasy and motion journey leisure to assist essentially the most ardent astral traveller via the hazardous autumn of 2020. It will likely be live-streamed on YouTube from Eighth-11th October.

The Physician Who panel was introduced final week, with Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill confirmed because the present appears again at Whittaker’s Physician and forward to the Christmas particular Revolution of the Daleks. The panel will stream dwell on-line on Thursday Eighth October at 2:45pm ET (that’s about 7:45PM UK time).

New panels simply confirmed for New York Comic Con embody:

Thursday, Eighth October at 12pm ET (5pm UK time)

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Mike McMahan, the creator of animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, and sequence voice solid, together with Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman, will reunite for a particular version of CBS All Entry’ official Star Trek after-show, The Prepared Room, with host Wil Wheaton.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY

In keeping with Deadline, the Star: Trek Discovery staff, together with stars Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz, and sequence co-showrunners and govt producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, will reunite for an unique dialog about seasons three of the adventures of the usS. Discovery crew.

Friday, October 9 at 12:40pm ET (5.40pm UK time)

THE STAND

The much-anticipated sequence based mostly on Stephen King’s post-apocalyptic novel would be the focus of a solid Q&A and “inside look”, with stars anticipated to attend together with Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Younger and Owen Teague, alongside showrunner Benjamin Cavell. The Stand will premiere in December.

