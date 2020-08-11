New York Comic Con, YouTube Partner for Online-Only Event

Persevering with the development of reside fan occasions going digital amid the coronavirus pandemic, New York Comic Con’s producer ReedPop introduced on Tuesday that the annual fan conference is canceling its in-person occasion and partnering with YouTube to stream reside panels from Oct. eight to Oct. 11.

NYCC was initially scheduled to happen at Javits Heart, however will now be hosted totally on New York Comic Con‘s YouTube channel. Attendees will not be capable to have interaction in panels face-to-face, however the YouTube Reside Chat and Neighborhood options will assist emulate the Comic Con expertise and permit for audience-based Q&As.

“We’re totally dissatisfied that we are able to’t collect collectively, in-person for the New York Comic Con we like to construct and our followers like to experience,” ReedPop president Lance Fensterman stated in an announcement. “We sit up for this weekend all yr lengthy, identical to you, and with this being our 15th version, we had been significantly excited. I’ll miss strolling up and down artist alley and seeing associates that I’ve made since we had been within the basement on the Javits Heart. Whereas this yr will certainly be a distinct expertise, we’re going to look to deliver the perfect and most participating occasion to our followers, exhibitors, and studios by our partnership with YouTube.”

Lots of streaming and tv’s largest manufacturers, together with Hulu, Starz, FX, DreamWorks Animation and CBS All Entry are nonetheless set to supply panels for fan favorites, like reveals within the “Star Trek” franchise and “American Gods.” Different scheduled programming supplied to these in attendance might be much like the occasion’s typical in-person expertise: fan contests, premieres and particular bulletins.

ReedPop additionally introduced that followers can nonetheless nearly have interaction in meet and greets, workshops and movies. Private autographs and a digital market might be obtainable on-line as nicely.

The conference’s transfer to an online-only format comes because the variety of COVID-19 circumstances within the U.S. proceed to rise. New York was initially a hot-spot for the virus, reporting hundreds of recent circumstances each day, but it surely has persistently reported fewer than 1,000 new circumstances per day for over a month.

San Diego Comic-Con additionally transitioned to a digital occasion in July, rebranded as [email protected] Regardless of the conference’s normally excessive turnout, the web panels generated greater than 90% much less Twitter buzz in comparison with its 2019 counterpart.

However, in contrast to New York Comic Con, [email protected] panels had been pre-recorded. There have been no reside chat options for Q&As, and feedback had been disabled. The October conference will supply extra community-centered and engagement-based expertise for followers to extra intently signify the yearly occasion.

Extra info might be obtainable nearer to the occasion’s opening date.