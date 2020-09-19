New York Firing: 2 killed, 14 injured in New York firing

New York: Two people were killed and 14 others were injured during a shootout at a party on Saturday in Rochester, New York. The police gave information about it. “A man and woman between the ages of 18 and 22 died in the shootout,” Xinhua quoted Police Chief Mark Simmons as saying. Also Read – Trump has given orders to ban TicketTalk and V chat apps, will not be able to download in the US

The injured have been admitted to two different hospitals. "After the firing in the backyard party, 911 was done, after which the police department reported the incident," Simmons said.

He further said, "14 people have been injured in this incident, 2 people have died, the condition of the injured is still critical." The act of violent workers is very shameful. The department is working towards providing justice to the victims. " No one has been arrested in this case yet.

(Input IANS)