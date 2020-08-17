New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says Opening Movie Theaters is “Excessive Threat”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed the prospect of reopening film theaters throughout a information convention in Manhattan on Monday, saying they’re “not that prime on the checklist of necessities” and pose a better danger of spreading COVID-19.

“I’m certain there is an entire group individuals who say, ‘I can not stay with out going to the films.’ However on a relative danger scale, a movie show is much less important and poses a excessive danger,” Cuomo mentioned. “It is congregant. It is one air flow system. You might be seated there for a protracted time period. Even if you’re at 50% capability with one or two seats between the 2 of you, this is a danger state of affairs and … film theaters aren’t that prime on the checklist of necessities.”

The governor and New York Metropolis Mayor Invoice de Blasio beforehand took film theaters off the checklist of potential companies that might reopen throughout Section 4, which started in late July. Cuomo introduced on Friday that museums can reopen on Aug. 24 at 25% capability, bowling alleys at 50% capability and aquariums at half capability. On Monday, the 2 cleared gyms to reopen at 33% capability on Aug. 24 with adherence to cleansing tips and social distancing measures.

There are at present 1,386 out of 6,021 theaters open throughout the nation, 316 of them being drive-in theaters. AMC, Cinemark and Regal intend to be totally operational by late August, however the coast is nonetheless unclear in New York Metropolis.

For now, Cuomo mentioned gyms are extra important than film theaters when it comes to reopening companies in New York.

“Who has the bible of necessities? No one. You possibly can’t go to the bible to determine it out [but] we’re saying, ‘Sure, gyms for extra New Yorkers are extra important than film theaters,’” he mentioned.