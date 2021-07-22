New York Guy Allegedly Stabs 51-year-old Sufferer, Steals His Electrical Scooter

The NYPD is on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly attacked a person with a knife within the early hours of Saturday morning then robbed him of an electrical scooter.

The suspect allegedly approached the 51-year-old guy in Queens and tried to take his electrical scooter, a video supplied via the NYPD presentations.

When the sufferer resisted, the suspect brandished a knife, stabbing him within the torso and slashing his neck, in keeping with police.

The suspect fled with the sufferer’s electrical scooter and remains to be at the run. The sufferer, in the meantime, used to be transported to a neighborhood health facility and is in strong situation.

Robberies are up 5.9% and prison attacks are up 0.6% in New York Town in 2021 as town grapples with a much broader crime surge, regardless that robberies are flat at the 12 months.

Somebody with details about Saturday’s theft will have to name NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).