New York Islanders Name Executive Team to Oversee New Arena – Variety

The New York Islanders introduced the manager crew that’ll oversee their new Belmont Park Arena, which is scheduled to open for the 2021-22 Nationwide Hockey League season.

Tom Pistore, president of business operations, and Hank Abate, president of enviornment operations, will head the crew for New York Arena Companions, the umbrella group funding the privately financed $1.three billion growth on property adjoining to Belmont Park racetrack in Elmont, N.Y.

Chief monetary officer Charles Groneman, basic counsel Zachary Klein, and Lea del Rosario, senior VP of human sources, spherical out the group.

“That is going to be a world-class venue with a high govt crew — Tom and Hank are extremely revered all through the trade and the right selections to lead us,” Tim Leiweke, chief govt of Oak View Group, a member of New York Arena Companions, stated in a press release.

The almost 19,000-seat enviornment is projected to price $955 million, and is the linchpin of the mixed-use growth that may embody retail elements on 43 acres owned by the state of New York.

New York Arena Companions is comprised of the house owners of the Islanders, New York Mets chief working officer Jeff Wilpon, and Oak View Group, a Los Angeles-based enviornment growth agency that’s concurrently overseeing the $900 million renovation of Key Arena in Seattle the place the NHL is planning to broaden, additionally in time for the 2021-22 season.

The place the Islanders will play subsequent season is unclear after Tuesday’s announcement that the Nassau Coliseum is closing. The hockey membership had cut up its schedule this previous season between their historic dwelling and Barclays Heart in Brooklyn. The Islanders have been anticipating taking part in their 41-game dwelling schedule on the Coliseum, which was closed by billionaire former Nets proprietor Mikhail Prokhorov due to monetary issues associated to the continued Coronavirus.

Pistore’s resume contains greater than 20 years at Maple Leaf Sports activities & Leisure, the place he was accountable for working throughout 4 totally different leagues with one of many largest sports activities group’s in North America. He had been a senior enterprise marketing consultant to the Islanders.

Abate is, and can stay, president of services for Oak View Group, the place for 20 years he has overseen growth and operation of greater than 120 sports activities services. Prior to that he was VP of venue administration for Madison Sq. Backyard.

Groneman, Klein and del Rosario will proceed to work in related capacities for the Islanders.

Barry M. Bloom is a reporter for Sportico, Penske Media’s new sports activities enterprise platform.