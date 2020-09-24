New York LGBTQ Film Festival Lineup: ‘Ammonite,’ ‘Uncle Frank,’ More

NewFest, New York’s LGBTQ movie and media group, has introduced its program for the thirty second New York LGBTQ Film Festival. This yr’s occasion will characteristic digital occasions, in addition to drive-in screenings on the Queens Drive-In at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The pageant will open on Oct. 16 with the New York Metropolis premiere of Francis Lee’s “Ammonite,” a romantic drama starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. Winslet will current Lee with the pageant’s inaugural world queer visionary award forward of the screening. On Oct. 27, the occasion will shut with a digital screening of Faraz Shariat’s German drama, “No Exhausting Emotions.”

“With the presidential election proper across the nook and a Supreme Courtroom seat now open, it’s extra pressing than ever that queer tales be informed and celebrated,” mentioned govt director David Hatkoff. “We have now created an 11-day occasion that can meet and communicate to this second, delivering a thought-provoking, inspiring and joyful take a look at the LGBTQ group and the distinctive challenges it faces, whereas additionally paying homage to the unbelievable queer legacy that exists in NYC.”

Different highlights embrace a drive-in preview of Alan Ball’s Sundance standout “Uncle Frank,” starring Paul Bettany, Sophia Lillis, Peter Macdissi and Steve Zahn and a screening of French filmmaker François Ozon’s “Summer time of 85.”

This yr’s pageant will characteristic movie introductions shot in entrance of historic LGBTQ websites, group organizations and queer-owned companies all through the town, in addition to panels and conversations on completely different LGBTQ matters.

The digital occasions can be obtainable to ticket holders through NewFest’s on-demand platform. Particular person tickets and all-access passes will be bought now at NewFest’s web site.