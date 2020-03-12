New York Mayor’s Office Awards $2 Million in Funding to Female-Led Arts Projects

The New York Metropolis Mayor’s Office of Media and Leisure at the moment introduced that it has awarded a complete of $2 million to 94 tasks in music, theatre, movie and digital media tasks led by artists who determine as ladies or are coming from a feminine perspective. The grants, designed to assist the artists full their tasks, are the second spherical of the NYC Ladies’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre.

The NYC Ladies’s Fund is an initiative meant to handle the underrepresentation of ladies in movie, music, digital media and theatre, in accordance to the announcement. It’s a $5.5 million, three-year program funded by MOME and administered by New York Basis for the Arts. New York is the primary metropolis in the nation to present direct grants to ladies working in these industries. In the course of the Fund’s first spherical final yr, MOME awarded a complete of $1.5 million to 63 movie, digital and theatre tasks, up to $50,000 per mission (recipients are pictured above).

With the addition of music to the checklist of eligible classes, the assertion continues, MOME is “additional rising its efforts to goal gender inequity in stubbornly male-dominated industries.” One latest report from the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative discovered that from 2013-2019, simply 10% of Grammy nominees had been ladies, and from 2012-2018 solely 22% of artists, 12% of songwriters and a pair of% of producers of 700 common songs from the Scorching 100 year-end Billboard Charts had been feminine.

“Ladies are greater than half of the inhabitants, however they’re nonetheless woefully underrepresented in music, theatre, movie, and digital media industries,” mentioned NYC Media and Leisure Commissioner Anne del Castillo. “We’re proud to have elevated the variety of awardees by 50%, as we deal with gender fairness head on by serving to female-identified artists get their tasks over the end line.

“Final yr, solely 20% of all administrators, writers, producers, govt producers, editors, and cinematographers engaged on the highest 100 grossing movies had been ladies,” mentioned Deputy Mayor for Housing and Financial Growth Vicki Been. “New York Metropolis is the media capital of the world, and we have now a duty to handle inequality not solely in the movie trade, but additionally in music, theater and digital media. Congratulations to this yr’s grant recipients, I can’t wait for his or her works to debut.”

MOME awarded grants to tasks in the next classes:

20 Fashionable Music – up to $20,000

15 Classical/Jazz/Experimental – – up to $20,000 673 complete music tasks utilized, making it the most important class of candidates

16 Theatre Productions– every obtained up to $50,000 341 theatre tasks utilized, 2 nd largest class after music

eight Documentary Options – every obtained up to $50,000

four Fiction Options– every obtained up to $50,000

9 Fiction Shorts– every obtained up to $25,000

eight Documentary Shorts– every obtained up to $25,000

7 Fiction Webisode / Webseries– every obtained up to $20,000

7 Documentary Webisodes / Webseries– every obtained up to $20,000

The tasks chosen cowl a spread of matters and genres together with: a bilingual album that features ladies’s voices in the Mexican and American folks genres; an EP that mixes afrobeat, jazz fusion, and afro home music with lyrics that handle feminine empowerment; a theatre manufacturing about an Iranian-American girl’s anti-war banquet that goes off monitor; a documentary webseries that follows the lives of 5 individuals via the world of dance; a fiction brief about two Puerto Rican ladies from the Bronx who go on a harmful Las Vegas journey; and a fiction characteristic movie about household, survival and sexual assault

“We’re thrilled to as soon as once more companion with the Mayor’s Office of Media and Leisure on the NYC Ladies’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, and are honored to assist assist tasks that replicate the voices and views of all who determine as ladies as the administrator of this necessary fund,” mentioned Michael L. Royce, Govt Director, NYFA. “We’re particularly excited that music recordings or movies are being acknowledged this yr, which will increase the fund’s depth and affect into new artistic areas,” he added.

In complete, 1,357 functions had been evaluated by a panel of 48 trade specialists together with: Betsy Morais, Managing Editor, Columbia Journalism Assessment; Lana Lin, Affiliate Professor, Movie Idea and Digital Cinema, The New College; Viktoria IV King, director, author and actress; Easmaine Michel, director, author and curator, Immigrant Competition NYWIFT; Lucy Mukerjee, Senior Programmer, Tribeca Enterprises; Efe Kabba, director, producer, author, editor; Suzette Porte, Supervisor, Plan Providers, Society of Stage Director and Choreographers; Miya Masaoka, Director, Sound Artwork Program, Columbia College; Suzzy Roche, singer/songwriter; and Jennifer Justice, music and reside leisure govt.

The complete checklist of tasks that obtained awards and panelists could be discovered right here. For a whole itemizing of the rules for the grants, click on right here.